3 Overreactions as Shorthanded Mavericks Fall to Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks were back at home on Wednesday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves after a rare stretch of no games in three days. That was due to Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks being delayed because of the ice storm that swept through the country, but it was a nice breather to try to get healthy.

Unfortunately, this was the first night of a back-to-back, so we were bound to see minutes being managed, and that also had Cooper Flagg and Klay Thompson miss the game as they manage their injuries. But with Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving out, it was going to make it difficult to beat Anthony Edwards and the Wolves.

But despite the Mavericks turning it over eight times in the first quarter, they found themselves in an early dogfight with the Wolves, as they exchanged the lead six times in the first quarter. Julius Randle had 10 points in the first few minutes to set the tone, but the Mavericks kept pace with a mostly balanced scoring effort. Brandon Williams would end the quarter with 8 points, though.

Minnesota started to take control in the second quarter, building the lead up to as large as 12 as Bones Hyland and Julius Randle scored a few quick baskets to start the frame. The Mavericks tried to fight back a little bit, but they still were down 58-48 at halftime.

The Mavericks weren't able to chip away at all in the third despite _ points from Naji Marshall in the quarter. Minnesota built the lead to 16, thanks to Anthony Edwards heating up a little bit and Julius Randle continuing his impressive performance. The Mavs briefly went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to eight, and they had a chance to build on that after a technical foul on Anthony Edwards. But Jaden Hardy missed the technical free throw, and the Wolves built the lead to 15 once again, and eventually up to 17 at the end of the quarter.

Dallas briefly cut the lead down to 10 to start the fourth, but it wouldn't get closer than that. Anthony Edwards would make his mark on the game, and it was enough to put the game away, even with P.J. Washington finding a groove down the stretch. The Timberwolves would go on to win this game, 118-105.

The Mavericks will be back at home on Thursday as they'll retire Mark Aguirre's jersey against the Charlotte Hornets. Here are three overreactions from this loss.

1. One of the More Aesthetically Pleasing Games Ever

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Both the Mavericks and the Timberwolves wore their classic uniforms for this game, and it was a beautiful thing to see. Both teams have primary uniforms in need of a change, and with classics like these in the bag, it's bewildering that neither franchise has made the full switch.

2. Turnovers, Turnovers, and More Turnovers

Jan 22, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This is what happens when the point guard position is as neglected as it was last offseason. 7 different Mavericks had at least two turnovers, and they ended up finishing the game with 17 as a team. It was always going to be hard winning this game without Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving, among others, but they didn't make it any easier with this insane amount of turnovers, which led to 22 points for the Wolves.

3. If the Mavericks Acquire Anything of Value at the Trade Deadline, it Has to be Shooting

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) celebrates making a three point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks had been on a hot streak shooting from three recently, but that came to a screeching halt on Wednesday night as they shot just 3/18 from deep. It's been a quiet trade market so far, but the Mavericks may need to look to add more shooting because Max Christie can't do it all. It's only natural that he's going to have a night like this every so often.

