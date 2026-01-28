Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants Off Milwaukee Bucks, What Could Mavericks Offer?

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is finally ready to move on from the Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN's Shams Charania, and the team is willing to listen to offers for the player who helped deliver their first NBA championship in 50 years. But the team has fallen apart and failed to surround Antetokounmpo with any meaningful talent. Their last two big moves involved trading for Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner.

Every team would love to have a talent like Giannis Antetokounmpo, even if injuries are becoming a concern. ESPN's Bobby Marks went through each team and what they could potentially offer the Bucks for Antetokounmpo, and it doesn't seem like the Mavericks would have a great offer.

"Any talks would likely begin with Cooper Flagg, but it is difficult to see Dallas giving up another franchise player, this time for a possible short-term window with Antetokounmpo," Marks wrote. "Veterans Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are injured, combine to earn $90 million this season, and would likely not fit the Bucks' timeline. The Mavericks do have two tradable picks: a 2029 unprotected first-rounder via the Lakers and their own pick in 2031 or 2032."

There were rumors last year that Nico Harrison called the Bucks about potentially trading Luka Doncic for Giannis Antetokounmpo before he was moved for Anthony Davis, which was a horrific move then, and it's only gotten worse over time. Trading Doncic for Antetokounmpo still wouldn't have been great given how much Doncic means to the city of Dallas, but it wouldn't have been as bad.

Nov 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Lakers Looking to Trade For Mavericks Wing That 'Half the League' Wants

Milwaukee Bucks Will Not Be Interested in Any Trade With Mavericks

The Bucks are likely going to prioritize getting some of their own picks back while also getting young players in return. A package of Anthony Davis and two first-round picks, which is an even match on money, isn't going to interest the Bucks. It'd be different if Davis had shown the ability to stay healthy, but that hasn't happened.

Instead, the Atlanta Hawks are likely going to be a major player in this. They have the first-round pick from the Pelicans this year (which is actually a best swap with the Bucks), as well as the worst swap between the Pelicans and Bucks in 2027. For a selling team like the Bucks will seem to be, those picks could be important. They could also offer former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher in a package for Antetokounmpo.

The Portland Trail Blazers also own a lot of future Bucks draft capital, but it's hard to envision them being interested in Antetokounmpo while giving Milwaukee those picks back.

READ MORE: Will Anthony Edwards, Cooper Flagg Play in Mavericks-Timberwolves?

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News