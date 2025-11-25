3 overreactions as Mavericks fall to Heat in yet another clutch game

The Dallas Mavericks started a four-game road trip on Monday night against the Miami Heat in what was projected to be a track meet. Both of these teams were top five in pace in the NBA, but they were also top five in defensive rating. One of those would have to win out.

And Dallas' offense was absolutely abysmal for the first three quarters of the game. Both teams shot around 32% in the first quarter, but Miami started to pull away in the second quarter as Dallas' offense continued to flounder. The lead would grow as large as 13 for the Heat in the third quarter, and that's when it felt like the Heat might run away.

But Ryan Nembhard came into the game, and all of a sudden, the Mavericks' offense started looking much smoother. And they came roaring back with threes by Klay Thompson and Max Christie. Cooper Flagg missed an alley-oop dunk that could've tied it with about six and a half minutes to go, but that didn't stop the comeback.

P.J. Washington drilled a corner three, and finally, the Mavericks tied the game with a putback slam from Daniel Gafford with less than five minutes left. Miami retook the lead and led for the next three-plus minutes before Cooper Flagg tied the game at the free-throw line with just over a minute left.

With a chance to take the lead, P.J. Washington threw the ball away, and Tyler Herro went down the other end and hit a contested floater over Washington to give them the lead again. Dallas had their chances to take the lead, though. Max Christie missed a three from the corner, then they forced a turnover, and P.J. Washington missed a three at the top of the key. Bam Adebayo would ice the game at the free-throw line, and the Heat would go on to win 106-102, as the Mavs fall late in the clutch once again.

Here are three overreactions from Monday's loss.

1. Play Ryan Nembhard, not D'Angelo Russell

Oct 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) shoots a layup against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Ryan Nembhard may be incapable of hitting a jumpshot at this point in his career, but he's too good of a playmaker to keep off the floor. Yes, he's on a two-way contract, so his playing time has to be limited, but he was +_ in this game, while Russell was -5 in 9 minutes. And it felt like it.

2. Kel'el Ware is What the Mavericks Want Dereck Lively II to Be

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) scores against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Dereck Lively II has all the talent in the world, but he can't stay on the floor because of injuries. And while Kel'el Ware wasn't the cleanest as a rookie, he's been on a tear recently. In this game, he dominated the middle with 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 3 blocks. But he also was 3/5 from three, which is what the Mavericks are trying to do with Lively if he can ever stay healthy.

3. Never Play Caleb Martin Another Minute

Nov 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Caleb Martin in just under five minutes against his former team: 0 points, 0 shot attempts, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 1 rebound, and 2 fouls, and finished as a -11, the second-lowest point differential on the team. Please stop playing him.

