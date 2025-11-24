Mavericks' Jason Kidd sounds off on Chris Paul's retirement announcement

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul officially announced on Saturday that he would be retiring at the end of the season, his 21st in the NBA. It's been a legendary career, as he is second in NBA history in both assists and steals, one spot ahead of Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Before Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Kidd spoke with ClutchPoints, calling it "sad" that Paul is stepping away from the game.

“It's sad to hear that news about Chris Paul retiring,” Kidd said. “We need those guys to stay around as long as possible. He is one who always sets the table for every one of his teammates. Being able to play both ends at a very high level with a high IQ; it's off the charts. And his toughness, he just loves competition. So for him to announce that he is retiring...

"I still think he has something left in the tank. But we've all been there before, so he must understand that he might not. Still, his vision of basketball, as you said ‘old school' and his wisdom passing it on to the next, I think he does that at a very high level with the AAU programs.”

Dallas Mavericks Had Interest in Signing Chris Paul This Offseason

Kidd may think Paul has something left in the tank, probably because the Mavericks had interest in signing him this offseason, but Paul hasn't been able to get off the bench much this year. He's appeared in 12 games for an average of 14.8 minutes, averaging 2.5 PPG and 3.8 APG.

Paul will go down as one of the greatest point guards ever who had as unlucky of a postseason career as you'll ever see. Between the hamstring injury against the Golden State Warriors in 2018, a few Blake Griffin injuries with the Clippers, and falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals as a member of the Phoenix Suns, it's a little crazy to think that he'll retire without a ring in his career.

As mentioned, the Mavericks had interest in adding him this offseason, but it was pretty clear that CP3 wanted to end his career in Los Angeles where his family is. Even if he's not playing much, he's arguably the greatest player in that franchise's history (for as much as that means about the Clippers), and at least he gets to go out on his terms. Many thought he was on his way out after he was traded from Houston to Oklahoma City, but that helped revitalize his career.

