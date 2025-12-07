3 overreactions as dominant second half propels Mavericks to win over Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks got embarrassed by the OKC Thunder on Friday night. Anthony Davis was non-existent, Cooper Flagg wasn't his usual self, and it was just a poor game overall. But they had a chance for redemption on Saturday, the second night of a back-to-back, against the Houston Rockets at home.

And boy, did they redeem themselves. They led for a large majority of the game, but couldn't really shake themselves free from the Rockets. In fact, Houston had a small lead for about the first six minutes of the third quarter, but the Mavericks dominated from there, ending the third quarter on a 29-9 run, fueled by Anthony Davis and a little P.J. Washington sprinkled in.

From there, they'd cruise to a 122-109 win. Anthony Davis was great after really playing poorly against OKC, and Brandon Williams was the difference-maker off the bench, putting up 20 points on 8/12 shooting.

Here are three overreactions from this win.

1. This Game Will Help Anthony Davis' Trade Value

Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The game against OKC was worse than this game against Houston was good, but it's still a step in the right direction. The Rockets were without Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun, so those are the kinds of games Davis needs to excel in. And he did, finishing with 29 points and 8 rebounds on 14/19 shooting. It was great that he even played on the second night of a back-to-back, much less played well in it.

2. Are the Mavericks Actually Turning the Corner?

Dec 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) dunks during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Mavericks have won four of their last five games with wins over the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat in there. Those three teams were a combined 43-17 entering the game. And lost to the Mavericks. So are the Mavs actually turning the corner? Could this be legit?



It's still not the idealized version of what the Mavs thought they'd be. Anthony Davis has played center in the absence of Derek Lively II and Daniel Gafford (the position he should be playing), Kyrie Irving still isn't back, and they have an undrafted rookie playing point guard. But it is working. And that's more than we could say a week ago.

3. Whenever Kyrie Irving Returns, Keep Playing Brandon Williams and Ryan Nembhard

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving's return to action is still TBD. There's no questioning how great he can be on the floor, but Ryan Nembhard and Brandon Williams still need minutes when Irving is back. Nembhard's ability to get everybody set and dictate the offense is huge, especially for a rookie. And Brandon Williams is Kyrie Irving Jr., basically. They don't win this game without those two playing.

