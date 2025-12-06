Dallas Mavericks make plan for star rookie crystal clear

The Dallas Mavericks were awful on offense to start the year because the point guard situation was an absolute mess. Kyrie Irving is dealing with a torn ACL and won't be back until at least after the New Year, it seems, and Jason Kidd didn't trust D'Angelo Russell to fill his place (rightfully so).

So Cooper Flagg started the first few games at point guard, a position he had never played before reaching the NBA, so it predictably didn't go well. They experimented with Russell and Brandon Williams in the starting lineup, but things didn't start to get better until Ryan Nembhard received more opportunities.

Nembhard, an undrafted free agent rookie, was given a chance in the second half on the road against the Miami Heat a little less than two weeks ago and was great, helping the Mavs nearly come back to win that game. Because of that, he's started every game since, and the offense looks a lot better. There's movement and spacing, and he's able to direct traffic in a way no one else could this year for the Mavs. But because he's on a two-way contract, he only has so many games he can play.

That is, unless he can get converted to a standard NBA contract, but the Mavericks have 15 players under contract already, so they'd have to waive or cut someone to make that happen. But the plan does seem to be there to make it happen.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Friday that the Mavericks have "already committed" to converting Nembhard to a standard NBA contract as soon as possible. But because of the way he's playing, he may want to sign a deal that's not just the minimum. And no one would blame him if that were to happen.

The Best Way to Sign Ryan Nembhard

The Mavericks could always waive someone, such as Dante Exum, who is out for the season due to injury, but January 6th is the soonest they could waive a player to sign them for the minimum.

The best way to free up that space is to make a trade where they send more players out than they get back, even if it's just salary dumping someone like Jaden Hardy or Caleb Martin to the Brooklyn Nets, and attaching a second-round pick to make it happen. Or, whenever the Anthony Davis trade happens, add a third team to help facilitate it so that they can sign Nembhard and send unwanted players there.

