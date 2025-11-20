3 overreactions as Knicks beat Mavericks due to controversial call

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, hoping to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. They'd have to do it without their top three players, as Cooper Flagg (illness), Anthony Davis (left calf strain), and Kyrie Irving (ACL surgery recovery) were all out.

Meanwhile, the Knicks entered this game having yet to win a road game this season. They got Jalen Brunson back from a two-game absence, which gave them a big boost, as you'd expect.

And this game didn't go the way anybody expected. The Mavericks entered as one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA, while the Knicks entered as one of the best. In this game, it was the exact opposite. Dallas was red-hot from three while the Knicks couldn't hit the broadside of a barn.

And yet, this was a back-and-forth game: five lead changes in the first quarter, three in the second, and six in the third, plus a LOT of ties. And then the fourth quarter was just a consistent stretch of the Mavericks building the lead to four or five, and the Knicks bringing it back down to one or two. But the Knicks could never break the seal and get over the top.

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

And it's not like they didn't have chances. With about 2:20 remaining, Karl-Anthony Towns missed a WIDE-open three from the top of the arc. He had enough time to read a book if he wanted to, but clanked it off the iron. On the possession before, Jalen Brunson missed a short-range floater. Mikal Bridges missed a three soon after this sequence.

Finally, Landry Shamet freed himself in transition for the corner three and knocked it down, which gave the Knicks their first lead of the fourth quarter with 1:03 left. D'Angelo Russell split a pair of free throws to tie the game again, but then Shamet freed himself for another three on the next possession and knocked it down. With a chance to tie, Klay Thompson air-balled. Shamet had a chance to ice the game at the line but missed both, Brandon Williams missed a tying three, and that sent Mitchell Robinson to the line.

Robinson also missed both with 6 seconds remaining, up three, and they immediately fouled P.J. Washington to send him to the line instead of taking a chance of a miracle three. Washington made both, Brunson split at the line, making it six straight missed free throws for the Knicks, on the next trip to give them a two-point lead. Dallas executed a great play to get Brandon Williams the ball with a full head of steam, and he made the shot, but not after they called him for an offensive foul for hooking with the left arm. There was contact before that, but it is what it is, and the Mavericks would lose 113-111.

Here are three overreactions from this loss.

READ MORE: Mavericks expected to 'explore' trade market for star Anthony Davis

1. Put the "Greatest Shooting Big of All Time" Talks to Rest. It's Not KAT

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates his three point shot against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns is a great player, do not get me wrong. But we have to stop with the greatest shooting big man of all time talk, especially when he could not shoot in a building that Dirk Nowitzki created a legacy in.



So, to come into Nowitzki's building and shoot 1/6 from three and 5/9 from the free-throw line, it's hard to take that claim seriously.

2. Naji Marshall Is Too Good For This Team, Please Don't Trade Him

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) brings the ball up court during an NBA Cup game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Naji Marshall seems to love playing against the New York Knicks. He scored a career-high 38 points against the Knicks last year, and he was electric off the bench in this game, finishing with 23 points on 7/11 shooting. He's an extremely good, extremely versatile player, as he can handle the ball, play great defense, and when he's shooting the three like he did in this game (3/5), he's just too valuable to keep off the floor.

3. The NBA officials missed the foul at the end

BRANDON WILLIAMS' CLUTCH BUCKET IS RULED AN OFFENSIVE FOUL.



KNICKS WIN IN DALLAS 😳 pic.twitter.com/JDw9nGSxe8 — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2025

There's no denying that Brandon Williams hooked Landry Shamet with his left arm. However, Shamet bumped Brandon Williams off-line first. Williams should've been at the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game, but instead, the call goes the other way. It wouldn't be surprising to see the NBA call this different in the Last Two Minute Report on Thursday.

READ MORE: NBA expert believes Mavericks' situation is most 'dire' it's ever been

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News