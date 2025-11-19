Mavericks expected to 'explore' trade market for star Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks are in a peculiar situation after firing Nico Harrison as general manager last week. It's clear to pretty much everyone that they should retool around first overall pick Cooper Flagg, but Harrison believed this team could contend.

Anthony Davis hasn't played since October 29th due to a low-grade calf strain, despite his urges to return sooner, and even when he was on the floor, it was clear that the fit was never going to work with him at power forward, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford at center, P.J. Washington at small forward, and Cooper Flagg at either of the guard spot. That could lead to the Mavs looking to trade Davis, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

"Multiple team sources said the Mavs, who are 4-11 and outside the playoff picture in the West, will also explore the trade market for Davis, the 10-time All-Star big man who was the headliner in the return of the Luka Doncic deal, as part of that process before this season's deadline," MacMahon wrote.

As has been reported earlier, any team interested in Davis wants to see him lose some weight first, as he showed up into the season 15-20 pounds overweight, and has yet to play more than a few games in a row in a Mavericks uniform. Dallas will need him to return at some point and play a few weeks at a high level if they're going to move him, because otherwise, the return will be limited. And he was the main asset to get back from Luka Doncic.

Projected 3-Team Trade Sends Anthony Davis Home to Chicago Bulls

The team that makes the most sense for Anthony Davis is the Chicago Bulls, a team he has said he could see himself playing for since he grew up in Chicago. Nikola Vucevic is on an expiring contract, Jalen Smith seems on his way out of the NBA, and they don't really have any other plan at center. And the Bulls may be cheap, but they like to have stars.

Bleacher Report recently suggested a three-team trade that sends Davis back to Chicago. Here is the full breakdown of the deal.

Mavericks Receive: Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, 2026 protected first-round (via Portland), 2026 protected first-round pick (via Chicago), three trade exceptions

Bulls Receive: Anthony Davis, Caleb Martin, Jaden Hardy, Jalen Wilson, trade exception

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Dalen Terry, Jevon Carter, draft rights to Melvin Ajinca, 2029 second-round pick (CHI), 2030 second-round pick (CHI)

The Nets are used to help facilitate the deal since they're the only team with the financial flexibility to be able to do so. Mavericks fans would rather get someone like Coby White back in return, but that may be unrealistic given the state of Davis' value.

