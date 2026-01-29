3 Players the Mavericks Must Trade Before the Deadline

The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready for the trade deadline and are lining up offers to possibly accept.

This year's trade deadline probably won't be as large a splash as last year's was when Luka Doncic got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, but it could still be a significant one for the team. Here's a look at the three players most likely to be traded ahead of the deadline:

D'Angelo Russell

The Mavericks are paying Russell just under $12 million over the next two seasons, but he is currently out of the rotation because the team is trying to slant towards giving its younger players more of an opportunity. This makes Russell a prime trade candidate for the Mavs, even if his value is smaller than it has been over the course of his career.

Russell has been dealt at the deadline before, so this isn't new for him. Any team with a need for a point guard should call the Mavs to see how cheap they can get Russell for.

Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Naji Marshall

Marshall is probably the player on this list that the Mavericks should look into keeping, but he should have interest from several contenders, so Dallas has to at least listen to the noise. The Mavs are hoping to get as much value as possible going into the trade deadline, so they need to find a way to see if it is the right time to move Marshall or not.

Marshall is making $9 million this season and next season, so it wouldn't be crazy to think he could fetch another first-round pick. Dallas could use the future draft capital as it continues to rebuild around Cooper Flagg.

READ MORE: Lakers Looking to Trade For Mavericks Wing That 'Half the League' Wants

Anthony Davis

Davis is one of the headliners for the trade deadline, so there is a lot of heat on him, and the Mavericks have to figure out how to navigate their future. Davis is their biggest trade chip, and while the Mavs may be holding out for hope that they can be contenders with him on the roster, the team is in a better position to start fresh with younger pieces to build around Cooper Flagg.

Several teams could be interested in acquiring Davis, so the Mavericks have a chance to start a bidding war, and they can take whichever offer they feel is best.

The trade deadline is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 5.

READ MORE: Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants Off Milwaukee Bucks, What Could Mavericks Offer?

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News