3 underreactions as Mavericks are decimated by lowly Grizzlies in NBA Cup opener
The Dallas Mavericks tipped off NBA Cup action on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, hoping to atone for their loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, this got out of hand QUICKLY.
Dallas found themselves down by 10 six minutes into the game, down by 20 five minutes into the second quarter, and went into halftime down 23. They then found themselves down by as much as 35 in the third quarter. This game was basically over before it started with how the Mavs played in this game. But it was a similar theme to what we've seen all season, with horrific offensive play condemning the team.
The Mavericks tried to make a late rally, getting the lead down to 13 with about two minutes to play, but the Grizzlies ended up winning 118-104. And this actually matters a little more since this is NBA Cup play, where point differential really matters. Dallas knows that, as they got the wild card spot in the NBA Cup because of their large domination in point differential.
Max Christie looked good, putting up 18 points, shooting 4/7 from three. Naji Marshall had 16 points and 7 rebounds. Everyone else..............
There's no use in beating a dead horse (pun intended). Let's get to the over... actually, I've been told we're doing under-reactions today. Well, this will be easy.
1. Fire Nico Harrison
The worst offense in the NBA continues to be the worst offense in the NBA. Kyrie Irving isn't saving this product. Anthony Davis FOR SURE isn't saving this offense. Klay Thompson can't get open looks because there's no reliable playmaking. And by all things considered, this was a good offensive performance for this year's Mavs. But when "good" is scoring 104 points on 25.6% three-point shooting, someone has to go.
2. Fire Nico Harrison
This was a team that was supposed to be built on defense. They came into the game allowing the most points in the paint in the NBA, then let the Grizzlies score 48 points in the paint in this game. If the defense isn't even going to be good, what's the point? They couldn't protect the paint, couldn't defend the three, and couldn't force enough turnovers.
3. Fire Nico Harrison
At what point is enough enough? Ja Morant looked uninterested the entire game and still had 21 points and 13 assists after coming off a one-game suspension earlier in the week. The vibes were arguably just as bad in Memphis as they were in Dallas, and the Grizzlies wiped the floor with the Mavs.
Injuries aren't an excuse when everyone could've told you that Anthony Davis would get hurt, and that they had no plan to prepare for Kyrie Irving being out for half the season besides signing D'Angelo Russell, who has been D'Angelo Russell. This team will continue to have a dark cloud hanging over its head for as long as Harrison is still the general manager. It's time to pull the plug.
