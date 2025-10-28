Mavericks already feeling 'sense of urgency' after 1-3 start to season
For a team that talked all offseason about having championship expectations, the Dallas Mavericks have been far from a championship contender through four games. Granted, it's just four games, but a lot of the concerns stem over from the end of last season and the preseason.
Dallas is 1-3 with two double-digit losses to the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards to start, and the OKC Thunder were well on their way to a 15-point win before a late rally by the Mavs brought it down to a one-point game before the Thunder eventually won by seven. But that 1-3 start has a lot of people questioning about the team, and the Mavericks are feeling that pressure.
“There's not worry, but there is a sense of urgency,” guard Max Christie admitted after the game.
However, Jason Kidd knows it's going to take time for all of the pieces to come together. “It’s gonna take some time, as much as we would like (for it) to happen opening night or the second game of the season," he said after the game. "Patience is key as we continue to keep working to find that chemistry…”
While that is understandable, there weren't many changes to the roster for the chemistry to be that out of whack. The only changes to the roster this offseason were draft Cooper Flagg, signing D'Angelo Russell, and then adding undrafted free-agents Ryan Nembhard, Miles Kelly, and Moussa Cisse on two-way contracts. Flagg and Russell are the only ones as part of the main rotation, and Russell has played with Anthony Davis and Max Christie before.
Chemistry isn't the issue, it's the fit of this overall roster.
Mavericks Need More Playmaking
Dallas is in a tricky situation right now because of the injury to Kyrie Irving, but they need to add more playmaking to this roster. They've tried to roll Cooper Flagg out at point guard, but that simply hasn't worked offensively. It's an entirely different thing when D'Angelo Russell checks into the game, as even his playmaking opens things up for everyone else. But they need more of that.
It would help if Dante Exum were healthy, but that's never a guarantee. And there's no other obvious fixes on the roster. So, Dallas may have to trade for one, but teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets could also be looking for point guard help. And that will complicate things.
Even once Kyrie Irving is back, this team will need to add more playmaking and shooting if they really believe they can be a contender. Because as of now, they're far from being considered one.
