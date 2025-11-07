NBA insider answers if Nico Harrison’s job is in jeopardy with Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks went from being in the NBA Finals to the biggest embarrassment of the NBA in 16 months, and there's only one person to blame: general manager Nico Harrison. He went scorched-earth, trading the beloved franchise icon, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers, getting back an older, often-injured Anthony Davis on a bad contract, Max Christie, and only one first-round pick.
Harrison then followed it up by trading Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for Caleb Martin, only getting an extra second-round pick back after the Mavs failed Martin's physical. That would've been labeled as the worst trade of last year if not for the worst trade of all time with Doncic and Davis.
And now, eight games into the 2025-26 season, the Mavericks are 2-6, while Doncic's Lakers are 7-2. Dallas has the worst offense in the NBA, both by offensive efficiency and points per game. And people around the league are wondering if Nico Harrison could be fired soon.
"When I say big changes might be coming, the number one legitimate question right now is 'Is Nico Harrison's job in jeopardy?' That is an absolutely legitimate question," ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on the "Howdy Partners" podcast. "...I don't have a firm answer for you right now. That's as much as I can tell you, but it is absolutely a legitimate question.
"When you talk to people about the Mavericks around the league, it is the first question that people are asking."
Dallas Mavericks Will Not Improve Until Nico Harrison Is Fired
This offense was always highly questionable, and even when Kyrie Irving comes back, he's always been best as a secondary initiator who can focus on scoring. Relying on him to be the best playmaker on a team is likely a mistake.
But there is going to be a dark cloud hanging over the franchise until Nico Harrison is no longer the general manager. The fanbase despises him, as they should. NBA fans continue to be baffled that he gave up on Luka Doncic after five straight All-NBA First Team appearances for a 32-year-old Anthony Davis, who continues to get hurt. And Lakers fans are still stunned that they stole away Luka Doncic.
However, Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont has yet to show he knows what he's doing while in charge of a team. The longer he hangs onto Harrison, the more money he's going to lose, and the more people are going to wish for this new ownership to sell the team (which may continue to happen after Harrison is gone anyway).
