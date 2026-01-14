Anthony Davis fires back at 'lies' in new recent report about future with Mavericks

A report surfaced earlier on Tuesday that Dallas Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis would likely need surgery on his hand, and the way it was worded by ESPN's Shams Charania was that his Mavericks season is over.

Anthony Davis was not happy about that report. He's not on Twitter/X often, but he took to it multiple times to call those reports "lies."

"Yall better stop listening to all these lies on these apps!" Davis posted on Twitter. He also replied to a few different reports, calling them lies.

Yall better stop listening to all these lies on these apps! — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) January 13, 2026

Although Davis never made it known exactly what he was refuting, it seems like it was more about the "season being over" past. NBA insider Marc Stein was the first to reveal that Davis could return in March and that he was still seeking opinions.

Davis has now got that second opinion, as Shams reported later Tuesday evening that Davis "will not require surgery on his injured hand after a second opinion with specialist Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, league sources tell ESPN." The Mavericks would clarify this by saying they expect it to heal in about six weeks in a post from their PR team.

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis met with his physician today and underwent a medical evaluation of his left hand. He does not require surgery and is expected to heal from the injury in approximately six weeks. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 14, 2026

Six weeks still pushes him past the trade deadline, but it does mean that he could be back in March for a playoff push — but that may be for another team. The initial report that Charania put out seemed intentional that his Mavericks season was over, indicating they'd either sit him near the end of the season, or they'd trade him.

And, according to Charania, the Mavericks have had renewed talks about Davis with other teams. His value is as low as it's ever been, but they are motivated to move off his salary for expiring contracts.

How the Latest Anthony Davis News Impacts Potential Trades

Now that teams know Anthony Davis could return for a playoff push, they could show some more willingness to trade for him. But who would be interested in trading for that gargantuan contract?

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be the likeliest candidate. After they traded Trae Young, reports immediately surfaced that they would focus their name to another big star in trade talks, such as Anthony Davis.

The Toronto Raptors are also facing pressure to win now, and they could become desperate enough to trade for a star like Anthony Davis, talking themselves into him being healthy and making an impact. We've already seen them give one injured player a contract extension after a trade with Brandon Ingram, who's to say they won't do it with Anthony Davis, too?

