Cooper Flagg addresses early NBA struggles with Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks now sit 2-4 after a loss to the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City on Saturday night. It was another ugly offensive showing, as the league's worst offense continued to struggle to generate easy shots.
Part of those struggles stems from Jason Kidd rolling out Cooper Flagg at point guard, a completely new position for him. And Flagg is taking some time to adjust to that new position, averaging 13.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.0 APG while shooting just 37.3% from the floor and 28.6% from three. The good news is he has two double-doubles and is perfect on free throws, but it's been far from clean for him so far.
Cooper Flagg addressed his struggles after Saturday's loss to the Pistons, saying fans shouldn't be too concerned yet.
︀︀“It’s a tough league. It’s a transition," Flagg admitted. "I haven’t made a lot of shots or been as efficient I would’ve wanted to, but I’m gonna keep trusting the work. It’s nothing I think they should be worried about. I’m not worried about anything.”
Flagg has still had his fair share of impressive performances, like when he joined Kobe Bryant as the only players in NBA history to have 20+ points and no turnovers in a game as an 18-year-old, and the free-throw shooting suggests that he'll continue to develop as a three-point shooter.
The bigger concern so far is Flagg's inefficiency around the rim. That will come as he continues to add strength, but for someone who entered the league with high expectations because of how well-rounded he was, we haven't been able to see much of that, and part of that is due to how the Mavericks are using him.
Flagg was initially thrilled to land with the Mavericks, as he wanted to be on a team that wanted to win. This team may want to win, but they haven't shown the ability to yet.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Jason Kidd desperately optimistic about Kyrie Irving's recovery
Jason Kidd to Continue Playing Cooper Flagg at Point Guard
Although it hasn't been a smooth start at point guard for Cooper Flagg, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said he's going to continue playing Flagg there, explaining the decision to do so after the loss.
“There’s a couple of things behind him playing point guard," Kidd explained. "One is our health. Coming out of training camp, we had a lot of injuries... The other part of handling the ball is being able to handle the pressure when April comes around and you’re playing for something greater. Just to have that experience early on is a blessing, and it'll only help him in this marathon."
The only issue is that the Mavericks may not be in a position for games to matter in April if they keep playing this way. Kyrie Irving coming back at some point in the middle of the season may not save them.
READ MORE: Three overreactions as Mavericks fall flat in Mexico City vs. Pistons
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter