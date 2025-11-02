Mavericks' Jason Kidd desperately optimistic about Kyrie Irving's recovery
The Dallas Mavericks are a mess right now. They have no identity on either side of the ball, and their offense is currently dead last in offense rating. The defense hasn't been bad, but when the offense is as horrific as it is, it's hard to win any games, which is why they sit with a 2-4 record.
The biggest issue is the lack of a dynamic playmaker, as Kyrie Irving is still recovering from ACL surgery. D'Angelo Russell had a good game on Saturday, finishing with 31 points, but he's very inconsistent. They've tried to roll out Cooper Flagg as a point guard, but it's not his natural position. Dante Exum has also yet to play this season due to a mystery knee injury.
Jason Kidd knows this team needs Kyrie Irving back desperately. And he hopes Irving will be back sooner rather than later, even if that's still looking more likely to be in 2026.
"︀︀We just can't wait to get Kai back, at some point," Kidd said before Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. "Hopefully it's in the year of '25, not '26. We'll see what happens, but I think those two [Irving and Cooper Flagg] will be a perfect match in the backcourt."
They're going to keep trying to get Cooper Flagg more comfortable as a point guard until Irving is back, as they believe it's a developable skill for him, and they want him to be able to handle that pressure for when they reach the postseason. But that postseason is looking more like an "if," not a "when."
Will Kyrie Irving Save This Offense?
This offense has a lot of issues, and it's likely more than Kyrie Irving will be able to fix on his own. Outside of being last in offense rating, they're last in assist-to-turnover ratio, 25th in assist rate, 22nd in turnover rate, 28th in three-point makes per game, 24th in three-point attempts, and 25th in three-point percentage.
Irving will be able to help with some of that, but certainly not all of it. He's a great playmaker, but he's not a one-man engine like Luka Doncic is, which is why it hurts that he's not on this roster. The team doesn't have a lot of naturally great shooters. Klay Thompson has been off to a slow start, and while Max Christie has been great from behind the arc, the list kind of stops there.
Kyrie Irving is a great shooter and a wizard with the ball in his hands. However, he's never been the most traditional point guard in terms of getting others involved. That's why he's historically been at his best when he has another elite playmaker, such as Doncic or LeBron James, to play off of.
