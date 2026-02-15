Cooper Flagg Could Thrive If Mavericks Sign NBA Champion in Free Agency

The Dallas Mavericks could look to improve their team in free agency this offseason.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggests the Mavericks should target Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.

"Isaiah Hartenstein will only hit free agency if the Oklahoma City Thunder decline his $29 million team option, but that's not as ridiculous as it sounds. OKC has a cap crunch coming, and Hartenstein's deal has that priced-in flexibility for a reason," Hughes wrote.

"Right now, Dallas has about $6 million in cap space. If it decides to operate over the cap, the MLE probably won't be enough to land Hartenstein. But the Mavs could clear room by moving Gafford, Caleb Martin, or Klay Thompson, which would allow for a competitive multi-year offer.

"Hartenstein is a dynamic short-roll passer, potent rebounder, and excellent interior defender. He'd also allow Cooper Flagg to roam on D like Chet Holmgren currently does (to great effect) for the Thunder."

Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Isaiah Hartenstein talks with fans. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Hartenstein Would Be Upgrade For Mavs

The Mavericks have a lot of uncertainty surrounding the center position at the moment, but getting a better player on board in Hartenstein would help Cooper Flagg and the young roster significantly.

Having a consistent rim protector on the defensive side of the ball will allow the team to play more physically on the perimeter. On top of that, it gives the Mavericks a chance to add some championship-level experience to the team.

Hartenstein was the missing piece for the Thunder to help them win the 2025 NBA Championship, but with Chet Holmgren reaching all-star status, there's reason to believe Oklahoma City might not bring him back for next season in order to save some money.

It's unlikely to see Hartenstein go so soon in his deal, but if he's available, Dallas should be one of the first calls.

