Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Could Get Help From SEC PG in NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks have two first-round picks to work with in the 2026 NBA draft.

The Mavericks own their first-round pick this year, but they also acquired the Oklahoma City Thunder's first-round selection in the trade with the Washington Wizards for Anthony Davis. NBA Draft On SI contributor Derek Parker conducted a recent mock draft where the team selected Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner.

"In the scenario that the Mavericks don’t take a lead guard with their top pick, a gamble with the newly-acquired Thunder pick makes sense. Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner fits the bill as a do-it-all guard with first-round stock," Parker wrote.

"Tanner’s amid a breakout season, averaging 18.6 points on 39% 3-point shooting, boasting mistake-free play-making and impeccable defense for his size at 2.5 steals per game. The only catch being he’s 6-foot tall, potentially entering a league that’s fading away from undersized guards.

"Tanner’s athleticism and plus-defense makes his size less of a factor, but it’s still hard to make his case over other first-round guards. In a world where Dallas has both Cooper Flagg and Caleb Wilson backing him up, they’d likely feel just fine about risking this pick."

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) goes up for a layup as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tanner Could Be Sneaky Good Pickup For Mavericks

With those late first-round selections, it's all about trying to get the most bang for your buck. Tanner is the type of player that could be worth a flier, but it remains to be seen if he will enter the draft or not.

Tanner is in the middle of his sophomore year at Vandy and is helping the program reach new heights as an SEC powerhouse. He could capitalize on the opportunity to enter the draft when he is playing so well, or return to school in hopes of becoming a higher pick in a year or two.

Regardless of what Tanner does, the Mavs would be wise to bring in another guard prospect this offseason considering they just traded Jaden Hardy and the team might need to give Ryan Nembhard some competition in the backcourt for a second-string role.

