Cooper Flagg on Injury Report Ahead of Mavericks-Spurs

There are just two games remaining in the dreadful season for the Dallas Mavericks. They're 25-55 and have been eliminated from postseason contention for weeks now. They have nothing left to play for besides improving their draft lottery odds and to push for Cooper Flagg to win Rookie of the Year.

Flagg is in a heated contest with his former Duke teammate and roommate, Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets. Flagg has been the better player, leading the Mavericks in points, rebounds, assists, and steals, while Knueppel has had a historically good shooting season on a surprise playoff contender.

However, Flagg is dealing with a minor left wrist sprain that he suffered a few games ago. He's still probable to play on Friday night, but he had this injury designation on Wednesday against the Phoenix. While he had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, he shot just 4/18 from the floor, which comes on the heels of a 9/25 shooting performance against the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

Flagg started April hot with 51 points against the Orlando Magic and 45 points against the Los Angeles Lakers, which rekindled the competition for Rookie of the Year, but this wrist injury could put a stop to it.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Full Dallas Mavericks-San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks are fully committing to the tank at this point, as anybody with a minor injury seems to be sitting out.

Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II were both ruled out for the season a while ago, and that won't change with just two games left to play. Lively just got out of his walking boot recently from the foot surgery he underwent in December.

Naji Marshall is doubtful to play with a left hip contusion, Caleb Martin is doubtful with a right plantar fascia strain, P.J. Washington is doubtful with a left elbow sprain, and Brandon Williams is doubtful with an illness. Dwight Powell is questionable with left hip soreness, and so is Marvin Bagley III with a left shoulder impingement.

All of the Mavs' two-way players, John Poulakidas, Moussa Cisse, and Tyler Smith, are probable to play. Poulakidas is coming off a big game against the Suns.

For the Spurs, they'll be without David Jones Garcia (right ankle surgery), while Stephon Castle (left foot soreness) and Victor Wembanyama (left rib contusion) are both questionable.

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season