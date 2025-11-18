Could architect of Warriors dynasty return as Mavericks GM?

The Dallas Mavericks fired Nico Harrison as the general manager a week ago, giving them a leg up on a search for the rest of the season. It became clear that he wasn't going to make things better, and with how angry the fanbase was with him, firing Harrison helps win trust back. But who are they going to hire to replace him?

A name that was instantly thrown out was Bob Myers, who was the general manager of the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2023, helping them win four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. He stepped down after 2023, spent some time with ESPN, and is now the president for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which is the group that owns the Philadelphia 76ers, and he's an advisor for the Washington Commanders.

Why would he be connected to the Dallas Mavericks? Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont convinced Rick Welts to come out of retirement to be the CEO, who was also with the Warriors from 2011 to 2021. He's worked with Myers before, so is there any world where he could convince Myers to join the Mavericks?

Unfortunately, that seems unlikely. NBA insider Marc Stein reported over the weekend that Myers is not a candidate for the GM job, and he's not available to consult because of his affiliation with the 76ers. So, that's going to force the Mavericks to look for other options.

Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Bob Myers on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Mavericks get decimated by Timberwolves

Could Dennis Lindsey return as Mavericks GM?

Dennis Lindsey was Nico Harrison's advisor for the 2023-24 season, and it seems like he was a big reason for making the trades for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. He made Nico Harrison look like a competent GM, which is apparently a hard thing to do, because the trades not involving Lindsey include trading for Christian Wood, the Luka Doncic trade, and the Caleb Martin/Quentin Grimes swap.

Mark Cuban has reportedly been pushing behind the scenes for Lindsey to return as the general manager. Lindsey is currently second in command with the Detroit Pistons, who are one of the best teams in the NBA right now. Success seems to follow Lindsey, as he was at the helm for a few 50-win seasons with the Utah Jazz, and the Mavericks made the NBA Finals while he was serving as an advisor.

There does seem to be some interest on Lindsey's side to return as GM, as well.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis trade more likely for Mavericks as 2026 draft class potential grows

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News