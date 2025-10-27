Dallas Basketball

Mavericks deservedly slammed with massive drop in NBA power rankings

The Dallas Mavericks are struggling, which prompted a major slide in the latest NBA power rankings.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg reacts during the second half against the Washington Wizards.
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg reacts during the second half against the Washington Wizards. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a bumpy start to begin the season.

The team lost each of its first two games at home against the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards before picking up its first win of the season facing the Toronto Raptors. ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel was not impressed, moving the Mavericks down a whopping 15 spots in his latest power rankings.

"From the middle of the pack to the bottom of the standings, the Dallas Mavericks have fallen 15 spots in the NBA power rankings, the most out of any team in the league. This is not due to a lack of talent but because of their lack of intensity and attention to detail," Siegel wrote.

"There is no reason why the Mavs can't be a top defensive team in the league, yet they got dismantled by the Spurs and Washington Wizards in their first two games of the season. While their offense got going against Toronto, the Mavericks still surrendered 129 points."

READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg joins Kobe Bryant for impressive feat in NBA history

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg makes a three point shot against the Toronto Raptors
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg makes a three point shot against the Toronto Raptors. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavs take colossal drop in NBA power rankings

The Mavs were just inside the top 10 at No. 9 in Siegel's last power rankings, but now the team is sitting at No. 24. The only teams lower than the Mavs are the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and Brooklyn Nets.

The Mavs clearly have defensive issues, and those need to be sorted out before the team can get back towards the top of the power rankings.

"Until Dallas figures things out defensively and can put together complete performances, they are nothing more than pretenders in the West. The Luka Doncic trade was horrible from the start, and it continues to look worse every day, especially with Anthony Davis clearly being out of shape to begin the season," Siegel wrote.

The Mavericks are back in action tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT inside American Airlines Center.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg goes viral for nasty poster dunk on Toronto Raptors

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News