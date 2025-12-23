3 overreactions as Mavericks fall to Pelicans despite massive Anthony Davis game

The Dallas Mavericks played on the first night of a back-to-back on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, hoping to end the Pels' four-game winning streak. The Mavericks had been playing well, too, winning 6 of their last 9, but the Pelicans were the favorites when odds were released.

Part of that may have been because Cooper Flagg was questionable with a back contusion, but he did end up playing in this game. But the story was Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson.

The Pelicans got out to an 11-point lead on the backs of Herb Jones and Saddiq Bey, but that's what woke Klay Thompson up. Anthony Davis had 10 of the Mavericks' first 15 points, and then Klay Thompson scored 11 of the team's next 17 points. It didn't help them regain the lead, but they'd get it in the second.

Davis had 6 of the first 14 points scored by either team to start the second, as he continued playing at a really high level, and that gave the Mavericks the lead. And then a 9-2 run, fueled by Davis and Thompson near the end of the half, put them up by 9.

Once they established the lead, there was no looking back, at least initially. P.J. Washington hit a three near the start of the third to put them up by 10 for the first time, and the lead would stay between 6 and 10 for almost the entire rest of the quarter as Cooper Flagg started to establish himself and Naji Marshall got some buckets against his former team.

But the Pelicans roared back at the start of the fourth quarter. The Mavericks were up 11 after Anthony Davis hit a floater to give him 31 points, and then the Pelicans ripped off an 18-4 run to go up by three, as Jordan Poole started to come to life. Poole hit a running three that tied the game, and then Trey Murphy was the one who gave them the lead.

From that point on, the Pelicans took control of the game. It was tied at 103 with just under five minutes, the Pelicans outscored the Mavs 14-3 for the next three and a half minutes, and that was enough to put the Mavs away, winning 119-113.

Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, Klay Thompson had 20, and Cooper Flagg had 16. Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 24 points, but they ended up with six players in double figures, including Derik Queen with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Here are three overreactions from Monday's loss.

1. Anthony Davis Sticks it to his Former Team

Dec 18, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis may want to play for his former team again with a performance like this. He was dominant on both ends of the floor in this game, finishing with 35 points, 17 rebounds, and a block, and it's no accident that it came with him at center, which is his best position, even if he would beg to differ. This is what the team needs more out of with him.

2. Giving Up That Fourth Quarter Run Maybe Should Signal a Tank

Dec 22, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Pelicans may have won five straight games, but they're still not a great team. Two of their wins have been over the Mavs, at this point. Dallas has talent, but they're not executing well enough to really be a contender. Sell pieces while you can, especially after big performances from Davis and Klay Thompson.

3. D'Angelo Russell Has to Go

Nov 29, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell (5) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

D'Angelo Russell didn't play at all in this game, while Jaden Hardy did. That tells you everything you need to know. Get him off this team.

