NBA power rankings update favors Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are beginning to pick up the pace after picking up a quality win against the Detroit Pistons.

While the win against the Pistons was sandwiched in between losses against the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers, the team maintained its No. 19 spot in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's weekly power rankings.

"The Mavs have wins over the Nuggets, Rockets, and Pistons this month, having edged Detroit in overtime on Thursday. But that win was sandwiched by losses in Utah and Philadelphia, and they remain in the bottom five in the West," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Mavs have won four straight games at home, and they’ll host the Nuggets as they play on Christmas for the sixth straight year. Their win in Denver at the start of the month was one of their best offensive games of the season."

Mavs stand pat in power rankings

The Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers are the teams ranked below the Mavericks in the power rankings.

A big reason why the Mavericks have experienced more success as of late is that the team is starting to get healthier.

"Danté Exum and Dereck Lively II are out for the season, but for the last two games, the Mavs have been as healthy as they’re going to get until Kyrie Irving returns," Schuhmann wrote.

"Their latest starting lineup — Ryan Nembhard, Naji Marshall, Flagg, P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis — was terrific (plus-25 in 21 total minutes) in the two games, but bench minutes were an issue. On Thursday, the Pistons began the fourth quarter on a 22-6 run. Two nights later, the Sixers started the fourth on a 24-7 run."

The Mavericks will look to stay healthy as they face off against the Pelicans and Denver Nuggets before playing the Warriors on Christmas Day and staying out in Northern California to play the Kings.

