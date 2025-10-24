Mavericks need to lean on Jason Kidd to bounce back
The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to bounce back from their rough start to the season, but they should feel hopeful with Jason Kidd as their head coach.
Bleacher Report contributor Lee Escobedo ranked all 30 head coaches in the league, placing Kidd at No. 12 on the list.
"Once viewed as a developmental coach with awkward optics and shaky in-game decisions, Jason Kidd has evolved into a Finals-caliber leader capable of commanding superstar respect. In Dallas, Kidd helped restore Kyrie Irving's reputation, empowered Luka Dončić, and built one of the NBA's top defensive units: a complete image turnaround from his embarrassing Brooklyn and Milwaukee tenures," Escobedo wrote.
"Offensively, he's shifted away from Milwaukee's rigid isolation to a read-based system in Dallas, emphasizing quick triggers. With veteran minds like Frank Vogel and Phil Handy on staff, Kidd's willingness to adapt now defines him as much as his basketball IQ once did.
"He outranks [Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc] Rivers because his Finals run is more recent. Still, familiar flaws linger: late-game indecision, sluggish timeouts, and that stoic, hands-in-pockets demeanor when momentum turns against him. He's proven he can guide stars and reach the Finals. With Dončić out and Cooper Flagg in, he must show he can close the deal."
Kidd can help Mavs bounce back
The only coaches ranked ahead of Kidd were Nick Nurse, Chris Finch, J.B. Bickerstaff, Mike Brown, Ime Udoka, Mark Daigneault, Joe Mazzulla, Tyronn Lue, Rick Carlisle, Erik Spoelstra, and Steve Kerr.
Kidd has been part of teams with a lot less hype, so the tough start to the season isn't something to hold their heads over. If Kidd can keep his group composed, the Mavs could look to find a way out of the woods that they find themselves in.
Kidd and the Mavs are back in action on Sunday when they take on the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the American Airlines Center.
