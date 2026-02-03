Mavericks' Last Game Before Trade Deadline is 2024 NBA Finals Rematch Against Celtics

Just one day remains before the NBA's trade deadline for the Dallas Mavericks, and it's a 2024 NBA Finals Rematch against the Boston Celtics. Both sides look a lot different since that series, as trades and injuries have broken these teams apart. But one team is sinking, and another is swimming.

Boston has been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA. Despite Jayson Tatum being out for the season (more than likely) because of an Achilles injury in last year's playoffs, the Celtics are sitting tied for second in the Eastern Conference.

That's because Jaylen Brown has broken out as a possible First Team All-NBA candidate, as he's averaging 29.4 PPG and 6.9 RPG, but they've also gotten a lot of contributions from guys who were fringe NBA players before this season, like Josh Minott, Luka Garza, and Jordan Walsh.

Jan 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

They're also still firing away from three. The Celtics are second in the NBA in threes made and attempted, and they have eight players shooting at least 36% from three. The only three main rotations players who aren't are Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Neemias Queta. White and Pritchard are still threats at every point, and Queta has been a serviceable big all year long.

And there are the Mavericks. Cooper Flagg is already a legitimate star, but the team is likely lottery-bound once again due to injuries to Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, as well as many role players along the way. Flagg has made them watchable, but the growth of Naji Marshall and Max Christie has also been fun to watch.

With the trade deadline right around the corner, the Mavericks could be looking to move a lot of veterans, including Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson, and D'Angelo Russell (if anyone is willing to take him on). They'd also like to move on from Anthony Davis, who has only played in 29 games since last year's infamous trade with the Lakers. Whether that'll happen or not will depend on whether an Eastern Conference team convinces itself that they're desperate enough to trade for Davis and wait for him to get healthy.

Jan 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) yells during warmups before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Mavericks' Jason Kidd Punished By NBA After Postgame Comments

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 3rd, 7 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 19-30, Celtics 31-18

TV/Streaming: NBC, Peacock

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +8

Over/Under: 222.5

Moneyline: Mavericks +235, Celtics -280

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: Mavericks Keeping Pace in Power Rankings Before Trade Deadline

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News