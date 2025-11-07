Dallas Mavericks looking to break horrific drought against Memphis Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks are already on another three-game losing streak, as they're coming off a 101-99 loss to the woeful New Orleans Pelicans at home on Wednesday night. The vibes are bad in Dallas, and it's understandable considering that they're 2-6 with losses to the Pelicans and Washington Wizards, and are an open Aaron Nesmith three away from being 1-7.
The only place where the vibes may be nearly as bad is with the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant was suspended for one game earlier in the week for "conduct detrimental to the team" after he said to "ask the coaching staff" to reporters about why he struggled in a loss to the Toronto Raptors last Friday. He missed Monday's game, then returned on Wednesday in a 15-point loss to the Houston Rockets, where he had 17 points and 8 assists.
Neither of these teams are having the season they expected. The Dallas Mavericks are dead last in offensive rating, points per game, and currently the worst team ever in relative offensive rating (which is the offensive rating based on every other team in the NBA that season). And while the defense has decent metrics, they're also allowing the most points in the paint per game, which was supposed to be a strength, but injuries have hampered the frontcourt. Predictable.
Cooper Flagg had arguably his best game as a Maverick last game, putting up 20 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. He missed the game-tying shot on a free-throw line jumper with about 5 seconds remaining, but that shouldn't take away how much more comfortable he looked. Part of that is due to him not starting at point guard in that game, as Jason Kidd moved D'Angelo Russell into the starting lineup in place of Klay Thompson. And Russell had a bad game to prove that this is just a badly constructed roster.
The one good part about the Memphis Grizzlies has been the emergence of rookie Cedric Coward, who has legitimately been good for them, averaging 14.3 PPG and 5.4 RPG. Watching Coward go against Flagg may be the only enjoyable part of this game.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
Date/Time: Friday, November 7th, 7 p.m. CST
Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee
Team Records: Mavericks 2-6, Grizzlies 3-6
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Memphis
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +4.5
Over/Under: 229.5
Moneyline: Grizzlies -178, Mavericks +150
