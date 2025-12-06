Dallas Mavericks hosting Rockets on back-to-back after Kevin Durant makes NBA history

The Dallas Mavericks were blown out by the OKC Thunder on Friday night, but they're right back in action on Saturday night against the Houston Rockets. Dallas was on a three-game winning streak, but Anthony Davis had his worst game as a Maverick on Friday, only putting up two points in 24 minutes on 1/9 shooting, and that basket didn't come until seconds before he checked out for the rest of the game.

There are other reasons the Mavericks couldn't come close to beating the Thunder, because OKC's defense is just that great, but it doesn't get much easier on Saturday night against the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are coming off a dominant 117-98 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday, as Kevin Durant scored 28 points (21 in the first half), becoming the eighth player in NBA history to score 31,000 points in a career. He also moved into 12th place for most three-pointers made, passing Jamal Crawford. He's 60 away from passing Mavericks icon Jason Terry, and he could reach that by the end of the year.

Alperen Sengun didn't play on Friday due to an illness, but Amen Thompson more than stepped up as a "second" option, scoring 31 points on an efficient 12/17 shooting. The Rockets are one of the league's better teams, sitting with a 15-5 record, and they haven't lost back-to-back games since the two opening games of the season.

No team in the league is attempting more two-point shots than them, which is what happens when you have a roster with Kevin Durant, but they're also leading the NBA in three-point percentage, even if they're last in three-point attempts.

Anthony Davis says he plans to play in this back-to-back, even after slightly injuring his knee Friday night. That may be a pride point, as he wants to make up for Friday's poor performance. Cooper Flagg will also want a better game after he started slow against OKC, and then didn't start scoring until the game was well out of hand. He went nuclear the last time he played on the second night of a back-to-back, putting up 35 points against the LA Clippers.

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Date/Time: Saturday, December 6th, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 8-16, Rockets 15-5

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, Space City Home Network, KFAA, MavsTV

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +8.5

Over/Under: 224.5

Moneyline: Mavericks +290, Rockets -360

