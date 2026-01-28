Dallas Mavericks Return From Small Break to Host Minnesota Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks had an unplanned three-day break after their game against the Milwaukee Bucks, originally planned for Sunday evening, was postponed due to weather in the Dallas area. They weren't able to fly out in time for the game, so it's been delayed to an unknown date (likely February 19th, the first game after the All-Star Break).
In their return, they'll get to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on the first night of a back-to-back, and this starts a brutal stretch of games before the All-Star Break for the Mavs. Over these next eight games, they'll play the T-Wolves, Hornets (who are red-hot), Rockets, Celtics, Spurs x2, Suns, and Lakers. That's a tough stretch that could push the Mavericks to tank, like they should anyway. By then, we'll have more answers on who's actually on the roster.
But this game against the Minnesota Timberwolves comes at an interesting time. Minnesota just broke a five-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Jimmy Butler-less Golden State Warriors, while the Mavericks just had a four-game winning streak broken by the Luka Doncic-led Los Angeles Lakers. And yet, the Timberwolves are still 8.5 games ahead of the Mavs.
One of those losses came despite Anthony Edwards putting up a ridiculous 55 points, but he missed their last game with an injury. They've been losing because they just don't have a reliable playmaker. Mike Conley's career seems to be coming to an end, Rob Dillingham hasn't taken the step they expected, and Donte DiVincenzo just isn't a point guard. That leaves their best playmakers as Edwards or Julius Randle, which isn't good enough.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks would be on a five-game win streak had they not blown a 15-point fourth-quarter lead to the Lakers on Saturday. Naji Marshall has been playing exceptional basketball recently, which has made him one of the most sought-after players on the trade market. He has an extremely affordable contract, is a good defender and playmaker, and has been automatic in the paint this year.
The Mavericks would prefer not to trade Marshall, but if the right offer comes across the table, they do have to consider it. Their primary focus should be on Cooper Flagg and building for the future around him. If they can get a first-round pick, especially in this incredibly talented 2026 class, they almost have to do it.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Date/Time: Wednesday, January 28th, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 19-27, Timberwolves 28-19
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network - North, KFAA/WFAA, MavsTV
Spread (via FanDuel): Timberwolves -7
Over/Under: 232.5
Moneyline: Timberwolves -270, Mavericks +220
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
