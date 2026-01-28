Rich Paul Rebuttals Against Reported Trade Request for Mavericks' Anthony Davis

There are nine days remaining until the NBA trade deadline, and while the Dallas Mavericks would like to move on from Anthony Davis, it's looking unlikely. They don't want to trade him just to trade him. They'd like to get real assets back in return, whether that's draft compensation, a young player, expiring contracts, or any combination of the three.

A report surfaced last week that Anthony Davis' manager, Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, demanded that the Mavericks trade Davis before the deadline. That was quickly debunked by NBA insider Marc Stein, but now that Rich Paul has a podcast, the "Game Over" podcast, Paul can address things directly.

"I know what was said. That thing was aggregated. This is the power of the internet. If you’re wondering why Rich Paul has a podcast, this is part of the reason why," Paul started. "The reality of it is, that’s fake news. When you have a player that’s on a team, it’s not like you want guys to move for the sake of being moved. If a guy is happy where they are, great. You care about people’s family, you care about the guys well being, and you care if they’re happy. From a business perspective, you want guys to be paid. I really don’t care where the money comes from, the money can come from the 31st team in the NBA for all I care. Long as my guy is in position to get paid, that’s all I want to do… this idea I don’t want a player somewhere, that’s not true.”

Anthony Davis Wants to Stay in Dallas

Despite the Dallas Mavericks needing to shed some money this offseason before they become a second apron team next year, it doesn't seem like a trade will happen before the deadline because of his latest injury: ligament damage in his left hand. That injury is supposed to keep him out until late February, at the earliest, and teams looking for a playoff push may not want to send out valuable assets for a guy who may not be healthy by March.

And, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Davis would prefer to remain in Dallas, if possible.

"There are trade discussions, and his agent, Rich Paul, has clearly made it known that he believes it's in AD's best interest to be transferred. But AD doesn't necessarily agree. I've been told that he's not pushing to be traded and that he's comfortable here, in Dallas," MacMahon said on the broadcast of the Mavericks-Lakers game on Saturday.

It was a major surprise when Davis was traded to Dallas last year, and it seems like he doesn't want to uproot his life again, if he can avoid it.

