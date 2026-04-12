Mavericks Send Strong Message Regarding Cooper Flagg’s Rookie Season

Cooper Flagg has had a sensational rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks, and there is only one game remaining. He's averaging 21.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 4.6 APG, as well as over 2.0 stocks per game. It's been a historic season, and yet, he's not a landslide to take home the Rookie of the Year award.

Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets has also had a historic season for a much better team, as he leads the NBA in three-pointers made, blowing away the rookie three-point record over a month ago. That has had media and fans debating who deserves the award most.

In an effort to give their star rookie a boost, the Mavericks took to X/Twitter with a thread to support Cooper Flagg.

Here are all the stats they posted in support of Flagg as they make their case for Rookie of the Year: the only rookie to score 50+ points this season, leads all rookies in 25-point games, 30-point games, 35-point games, 40-point games, and 45-point games, he's the only rookie with a 45-5-5 games, and leads all rookies in 25-5-5, 30-5-5, 35-5-5, and 40-5-5 performances, he leads all rookies in points per game, is second in assists, 4th in rebounds, 2nd in steals, and 5th in blocks (is the only rookie to rank in top 5 of all categories), is the only rookie leading his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals, and he joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only rookies to have at least 96 points in a two-game span.

Flagg has been ridiculously good, exceeding expectations even for a first overall pick in what has turned out to be a great rookie class. Flagg was even tabbed as a generational prospect ahead of it, has outperformed what was expected of him, and still isn't the runaway favorite.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rookie of the Year May Come Down to Final Game

The Dallas Mavericks' final game, which will be against the pitiful Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. CST. Even if the Bulls lose and the Milwaukee Bucks win to force a tie for the 9th-worst record in the NBA, the Bucks won more games against the Bulls, so Chicago is locked in for their lottery odds. It's a different story for the Mavs, who could have the 6th or 7th-worst odds, depending on what happens Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are fighting for their playoff lives, and they'll be playing the New York Knicks, who are already locked into the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte will likely be the 9th seed, meaning they'd host a Play-In Tournament game, but they need to stay hot going into the postseason.

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season