Mavericks Trying to Break 7-Game Losing Streak on Road Against Phoenix Suns

The Dallas Mavericks may not be where they thought they'd be at the start of the season, but they're where they need to be. They entered the year with self-proclaimed championship aspirations, hoping Cooper Flagg could be a franchise-altering selection. He has been, but they just traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards after he was hardly available for the team.

Dallas has now lost seven straight games, and they're coming off a rare blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The final margin may have "only" been 13 points, but at no point in that game did it feel like the Mavericks were going to close the gap, not when Stephon Castle is dropping a 40-point triple-double.

It ended a stretch of four-straight 30-point games for Cooper Flagg, too. Jason Kidd said after the game that the star rookie was dealing with some back tightness, but they were getting smoked. There's no reason to put him out there, and while the team won't come out and say they're tanking, they're tanking. They have every reason in the world to get the best odds possible for the 2026 NBA Draft, which is potentially as loaded as we've ever seen.

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns continue to be one of the best stories in the NBA. Many people thought they had a strange roster with a low ceiling entering the year, but they're right in the race for the playoffs in the Western Conference. A lot of that is due to the massive improvements from Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen this season, who are both averaging career highs in scoring.

Devin Booker hasn't been as much of a ball hog as many expected he'd need to be for the team to be successful, and for them to be this good after losing Kevin Durant is fascinating.

A trade deadline recap for both teams: the Dallas Mavericks traded away Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum, while getting back Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, and Tyus Jones in return. The Suns sent out Nigel Hayes-Davis and Nick Richards for Amir Coffey and Cole Anthony.

Feb 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 10, 8 p.m. CST

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Team Records: Mavericks 19-33, Suns 31-22

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, Arizona's Family 3TV

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +7.5

Over/Under: 226.5

Moneyline: Suns -280, Mavericks +230

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

