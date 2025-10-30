Dallas Mavericks get unlikely contributions to beat Pacers
The Dallas Mavericks are back in the win column after a 107-105 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
In the win, the Mavs saw Anthony Davis leave with left lower leg soreness, so they called upon Dwight Powell to deliver and he made his minutes count. Powell scored 18 points off the bench to help the Mavs pull off the comeback victory.
“I just tried to focus on making free throws at the end of the day,” Powell said via Dallas Hoops Journal reporter Grant Afseth. “It was a little confusing at first, but I just locked in and tried to make them.
“It’s always tough when one of your main guys or anybody goes down. We want to make sure he’s all right—he’s on our mind—but at the end of the day, we’ve got to step up. Whoever’s number is called has to compete and stick to the game plan. Fortunately, we had a bunch of guys step up tonight.”
Mavs get big-time contributions from reserves
Also pitching in for the Mavs in the win was point guard Brandon Williams, who scored a team-high 20 points in the win. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was impressed with Williams' performance, along with other players off the bench.
“B-Will was great,” Kidd said via Afseth.
“In his 22 minutes, he was able to attack, score, and compete on the defensive end too. DP—the chants for MVP—you know, just again, true pro, always being ready. We have some injuries, and he steps in. I don’t know when the last time he got to the free-throw line 12 times, but I thought he took full advantage of his 29 minutes.
"D-Law was good for us off the bench, and Caleb was really good defensively—able to knock down those corner shots. Someone told me one of them was a foot on the line, but I thought his energy was really good. The stats won’t show it, but he competed at a high level on both ends for us tonight.”
The Mavs have to flex their depth throughout a long 82-game season in order to win some important games. This one could easily be looked at as one where the team earned it from start to finish.
That could play a huge role down the line as the Mavs look to get back on track. They're back in action on Saturday in Mexico City against the Detroit Pistons.
