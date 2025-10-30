Mavericks' Jason Kidd reveals new details about Anthony Davis' injury
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis left Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers with a lower leg injury, and he was eventually ruled out for the game. He landed hard, went to run back down the floor, and came up a little gimpy before going to the scorer's table, sitting on it, and running his left Achilles.
The Achilles is the notable part, because he entered the day on the injury report with an injury designation for "bilateral Achilles tendinopathy," which is stiffness is both Achilles. That's a concerning injury for anyone, much less a 32-year-old like Anthony Davis who has dealt with a lot of injuries in his career. He ended up playing, but it was probably for the best that he didn't.
After the game, head coach Jason Kidd released a quick and brief statement about Davis' injury. "Left lower leg soreness. He tried to return, didn’t want to take any chances. So, we’ll see how he feels going forward,” Kidd said.
Dallas does have two days off before they play the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City on Saturday, but Davis' status won't be revealed until Friday, but it's hard to imagine him playing Saturday with this kind of injury. They'd be better off sitting him until he's fully healthy, even if Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are dealing with injuries of their own.
A Strength Has Now Become a Major Question Mark
Entering the season, the one thing people thought they could rely on with this team is the frontcourt. There was a dynamic center duo in Gafford and Lively, a top-25 player who can play either position in Davis, and a host of talented people whose best position is probably power forward (P.J. Washington, Cooper Flagg, and Naji Marshall).
Now, just five games into the season, Dallas is down to having to play the immortal Dwight Powell major minutes at center. In fairness, he had a great game Wednesday night, putting up 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 29 minutes, inclduing 10/12 from the free throw line. They probably don't win that game without him.
However, how often can they rely on him to be that productive at this stage in his career? They're going to need Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II to come back soon. Gafford's ankle injury that he suffered on the first day of training camp is seeming to linger longer than expected, while Lively is dealing with a knee contusion.
