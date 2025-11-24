Five questions ahead of Mavericks vs. Heat

The Dallas Mavericks are taking their talents to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat in their annual visit to the Kaseya Center.

To learn more about the Mavs' next opponent, we spoke with Miami Heat On SI contributor Brady Hawk.

How do you feel about Tyler Herro’s return to the lineup?

While there's been concern about Tyler Herro possibly altering the rhythm of this current group's offensive flow, there's no doubt that the scoring will only be elevated. Adding in a former All-Star with that level of shooting and scoring simply can't hurt that side of the floor. He can play in the early clock, take contested off the catch threes, and generate downhill attacks. All the things needed in this new system.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Heat are 11-6 so far this season. What’s been the secret to their success?

The biggest reason for their success is gaining an identity. They've been searching for one for years, mostly leaning on the "in the mud" defensive style, but regular-season wins are generated through offense nowadays. The Heat are playing fast, relying on heavy ball movement in the half-court, and leading the NBA in points a night.

Who is the X-Factor for the Heat?

The X-Factor tonight, and frankly, should be most nights, is Kel'el Ware. Ware put up 40 points and 30 rebounds over these last two games, and when he brings a certain level of energy, this Heat team becomes a new basketball team. If his rebounding stands out on the offensive glass, and he brings that scoring pop that's been seen as of late, he's a player who can change the trajectory of this match-up.

If the Heat were to lose the game, what would be the reason why?

If the Heat were to lose, it would probably be due to losing that element of continuity for a night. While Herro is used to these teammates and this team, it's not a simple switch-up to go from Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins to Tyler Herro on a one-game sample size. If the Heat stray off from their usual offensive system, it can have them spiraling as the Mavericks catch them lacking.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I see this as a Miami Heat win, even without some of the key guys. This team's depth has been a superpower for them all season, and even with three rotation guys out, they have nine effective players ready to go tonight. I don't see the scoring punch taking a hit tonight in Herro's season debut, and the team knows the narratives that will float if they lose a game like this.

