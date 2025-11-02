Key Maverick expected to make much-needed season debut vs. Pistons
The Dallas Mavericks were staring down the barrel of a tricky frontcourt situation. Anthony Davis suffered a calf strain in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers, and the team announced on Friday that he would be re-evaluated after they get back from their two-game stint away from home.
Also, Dereck Lively II was ruled out of the last two games with a knee contusion, and it doesn't look like he made the trip to Mexico City, either. He's been ruled out with a knee sprain now for this game, and likely won't appear in the next game on this trip.
That would've left the Mavs in a tough spot for Saturday's game against Detroit, as Daniel Gafford hadn't played this season due to an ankle sprain that he suffered on the first day of training camp after stepping on Anthony Davis' foot. However, after entering the day as questionable, the Mavericks have made Gafford active for this game. Without him, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse would've been the only centers left, though P.J. Washington has spent some minutes there so far this season.
Dwight Powell also had a great game against the Indiana Pacers, scoring 18 points, but they needed another available body there. Daniel Gafford is more than capable of holding down that fort as people get healthy.
Gafford averaged a career-high 12.3 PPG last season, while also averaging 6.8 RPG and 1.8 BPG. He was set to enter the final year of his deal, but the Mavericks extended him during the offseason for $54 million over three years. That was the most he could extend for while still being trade eligible, which led some people to believe he may be moved soon. However, with how banged-up the frontcourt already is and considering the injury history, they may need to hold onto him.
READ MORE: Former Maverick blames Anthony Davis for his latest injury
Uncertainty in Mavericks' Frontcourt
We've still yet to really see this frontcourt fully healthy in action. The trio of Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford played some games together at the end of last season, but all three of them were coming back from injuries, still not 100% as they went through the Play-In Tournament.
Nico Harrison made the Luka Doncic trade to secure what looked to be one of the greatest frontcourts in the NBA, especially defensively, but they keep getting hurt. Whether that's just who those players are (such as Davis) or if the medical team is to blame, no one can be too certain. But they would love to have these three terrorizing the paint at some point.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis headlines lengthy Mavericks injury report vs. Pistons
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter