How Dereck Lively II's season-ending injury could impact Mavericks' trade plans

The Dallas Mavericks announced on Wednesday that third-year center Dereck Lively II will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes foot surgery. It'll be his third procedure on his foot in the last year, which is a concerning trend for a talented, tall player.

This does complicate some things for the Mavs. A report surfaced on Tuesday that they were exploring trades for key veterans, including big men Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford. With Lively now out for the season, will that impact anything on that front?

Let's look at the financial side of it first. ESPN's Bobby Marks reported, "Dallas will be eligible to apply for a $2,626,680 Disabled Player Exception for Lively II. If granted, Dallas could sign/trade for a player with 1 year left on their contract. They would, however, need to have an open roster spot and fit the salary below the 2nd apron."

So, even if they wanted to add someone to help with the roster, they would have to wait until they have the tax space available to do so.

A lot of what the Mavericks do from here will depend on whether they can see themselves contending this year. That is an unlikely scenario, given how poorly they started the season, but they have been playing well recently. It also depends on whether Anthony Davis is willing to continue playing center. He has played the position recently due to injuries, but he's been very vocal in the past about wanting to play power forward more often than not.

Mavericks Should Still Trade Anthony Davis

The Mavericks need to focus on the future and surround Cooper Flagg with players who fit his timeline. Anthony Davis does not fit that timeline. If an offer comes across the table with multiple first-round picks, the Mavs need to think seriously about taking it.

Daniel Gafford is a different discussion. If someone offers another good player or a first-round pick, they need to at least consider it. It's a different conversation if Lively were still healthy, but by the end of this season, Lively will have played in 98 of a possible 246 games in his career. They may need to plan on him never being healthy again, which is a shame, because he was electric in the run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Players like D'Angelo Russell, Caleb Martin, and Jaden Hardy need to go. Anthony Davis is likely the player whom they can receive the most back for. And while Daniel Gafford does have value with teams interested, they probably shouldn't shop him around as much.

