Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis among list of stars on Mavericks-Nuggets injury report

For all the struggles that the Dallas Mavericks have had this year, they've been able to get the best of the Denver Nuggets, winning both matchups against them so far. Denver remains third in the Western Conference despite those two losses to the confusing but lowly Mavs.

While this game may be on national television, as ESPN was probably expecting a battle between Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic, neither of those players will be available on Wednesday night.

Anthony Davis went down last week against the Utah Jazz, and it was determined that he sustained significant ligament damage to his hand. After multiple evaluations and reports, Davis won't have surgery on the hand, but he will be out for at least six weeks while the hand heals. In the meantime, the Mavericks are still going to search for a trade partner as they look to get off his salary.

On the other side, the Nuggets are down their MVP candidate. Nikola Jokic hyperextended his knee against the Miami Heat on December 29th. While he avoided a major injury, Jokic is still expected to be out until the end of January or the start of February. That could take him out of the MVP race, as the 65-game limit is creeping up for him and a lot of other superstars around the NBA.

Full Dallas Mavericks-Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Nuggets are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the New Orleans Pelicans on the road on Tuesday night, so their injury report could look different than it did, especially as Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon manage their return from injuries.

Braun sat on Tuesday as he recovers from an ankle sprain, while Gordon played, putting up 16 points and 7 rebounds in nearly 30 minutes of action. They've also been playing without Jonas Valanciunas, who has been dealing with a right calf strain. Cameron Johnson was hurt in the last matchup against the Mavericks, going down with a right knee bone bruise. Jokic, Johnson, and Valanciunas will be out for this game for sure.

The Mavericks continue to be without Kyrie Irving, whose return from an ACL tear remains a topic of speculation. The latest report points to him coming back after the All-Star break.

Dante Exum (right knee surgery) and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) are out for the season.

Max Christie (illness) is doubtful to play.

P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain) and Brandon Williams (illness) are questionable to play, though the signs point to Williams playing.

