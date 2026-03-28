'Not Even Close': Mavericks' Jason Kidd Backs Cooper Flagg for NBA Rookie of the Year

The NBA season is starting to wind down, as the last regular-season game for the Dallas Mavericks is now just 15 days away. It hasn't been the season they imagined, as they've won just 24 games, but one thing is clear: they have a special rookie.

Cooper Flagg has had an outstanding first season in the NBA, averaging 20.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 4.6 APG. He has set plenty of records already, including the most points in a game by a teenager when he scored 49 points against the Charlotte Hornets. You'd think that would make him the clear-cut front-runner for Rookie of the Year, but he has some competition.

And maybe not even competition. Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets has also had a fantastic season, and he's currently the favorite to take home Rookie of the Year, but the odds are close. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is in his player's corner, though, and he doesn't even think it should be close.

"This is a partnership, and Cooper has to do his part. And he's been doing his part," Kidd said when asked about the organization pushing for Flagg to win the award. "He's having a historic year as a rookie. When you put his numbers up against past rookies who have won the award, it's clear-cut that it's not even close that he is the one that will win Rookie of the Year.

"Sometimes, votes are looked at differently. Everybody has their opinion on the vote, of popularity, of what the trend is. And so, nothing against [Kon] Knueppel, he's having a heck of a season, too. But when you look at the numbers, just the strict numbers, Cooper's are as good as anybody's."

Jan 29, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Who Deserves Rookie of the Year: Cooper Flagg or Kon Knueppel?

Cooper Flagg has the slightly better counting stats, but Knueppel has been the better shooter on a much better team, and his stats aren't that far behind Flagg's. Flagg is the better defender and is the primary focus for opposing defenses, while Knueppel is usually the second or third option behind LaMelo Ball and/or Brandon Miller.

You can make a strong argument for either player. The eye test would say Flagg is the better player and has played out of position nearly all season. For him to be this productive despite that is genuinely impressive. But Knueppel and the Hornets are the media's darlings this season, which is understandable given how good they've been.

Maybe we see a tie for the award as we did in 2000 with Elton Brand and Steve Francis, or like in 1995 with Kidd and Grant Hill.

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