Proposed NBA trade has Mavericks sending Klay Thompson back to Warriors

The NBA trade deadline is just 19 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks could be one of the big sellers around the league. They have a lot of high-priced veterans who aren't helping the team win right now. They need to retool around Cooper Flagg and prepare the future by getting some more draft capital.

One of their high-priced veterans is Klay Thompson. He started the season rough, but he's rebounded since the start of December to be the sharpshooter that he's been throughout his career. But with him making $16.7 million this year and $17.4 million next season, he may not be worth keeping around, especially with the team not going anywhere, and he deserves a chance to compete.

So, who is a team that could be interested in trading for the future Hall-of-Famer? How about his former team, where he established himself as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history: the Golden State Warriors?

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report proposed the following deal:

Mavericks Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Georges Niang

Warriors Receive: Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford

Utah Jazz Receive: Buddy Hield, 2027 first-round pick swap (via GSW)

"The Mavs get younger and gain flexibility with Kuminga coming aboard alongside Niang's expiring deal. Because it looks like no extension is coming for the injured Anthony Davis, it makes sense for Dallas to begin assembling players who make sense in Cooper Flagg's timeline," Hughes wrote for why Dallas would make this trade. "At 23 and under contract via team option for next season, Kuminga fits the bill."

Why This Could Be a Consideration for the Mavericks

It would be nice if the Mavericks could at least get a few draft picks in return, even if they're seconds. Daniel Gafford has a lot of interest from teams around the NBA, while it seems like Kuminga doesn't. Yes, Kuminga is younger and has a hypothetical higher ceiling, but there's a good chance the Mavericks would just see him as an expiring contract as well.

It has been reported that the Mavericks have interest in Kuminga because they could take a shot on a young talent, and if he doesn't work, he has a team option in his contract, so the Mavericks could get out of his deal this offseason.

Kuminga and Niang would give the Mavericks about $30.7 million in expiring contracts this summer, which would be huge, but they could also use some future draft assets.

