Sacramento Kings make injury announcement for starter ahead of Mavericks game

The Dallas Mavericks are back on the road on Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. It's a late tip, currently scheduled for 10 p.m. CST, and the Mavericks have already lost once to the Kings in the last two weeks. Road games have not treated the Mavs well this year, as they're 3-13 in games away from the American Airlines Center.

The Mavs are a little healthier than they've been most of the year, but their opponent for Tuesday night made an announcement on one of their starters.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Kings announced that starting forward Keegan Murray would miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained left ankle.

"Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray underwent an MRI after exiting the game with 4:01 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday night's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Imaging revealed a moderate left ankle sprain. Murray will be listed as out and will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks," the Kings' announcement said.

The Kings say Keegan Murray will be sidelined for at least three-to-four weeks by a left ankle sprain sustained Sunday against Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/WdFaf9xYRX — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 6, 2026

Murray missed the last game against the Mavericks with a right calf strain, played a few games after returning, and will now be out for another few weeks. He's only played in 19 games this year, averaging 14.6 PPG.

Full Dallas Mavericks-Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks could be down a starter on Tuesday night, as P.J. Washington is listed as doubtful to play with a sprained right ankle. He went down in the weekend's game against the Houston Rockets, and wouldn't return to the game, but he's dealt with a lot of injuries to his ankle over the last year and some change. Ankle injuries can be tricky, and they're not always 100% even once they're feeling better.

Dallas is still also without Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery recovery), Dante Exum (right knee surgery), and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery). Lively and Exum are out for the season, and while there's been no update on when Irving could return from injury, he is on this road trip, which could mean he's coming back soon.

The Kings are without All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who is dealing with a partial meniscus tear in his left knee. He could be someone that the team looks to trade as the trade deadline approaches. He's given Anthony Davis some issues in the past, and Davis will be available for this matchup.

