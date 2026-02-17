Cooper Flagg Could Represent Mavericks in Next All-Star Game

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg was absent from the All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles after suffering a foot injury.

Flagg was supposed to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge but had to back out at the last minute. CBS Sports writer Cameron Salerno believes this might be the final All-Star weekend fans get without Flagg in the picture.

"Less than 24 hours before the Rising Stars Challenge, Flagg was ruled out due to a mid-foot sprain. Flagg, the No. 1 pick from the 2025 NBA Draft, has been putting up video game-like numbers as of late," Salerno wrote.

"He became the first teenager in NBA history to record back-to-back 30-point double-doubles last month. He also scored 49 points against the Hornets, which was the most by a teenager in NBA history. It shouldn't be long before fans get to watch Flagg play on the final day of the event -- the actual All-Star Game. It wouldn't be surprising if that happens as soon as next season."

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg looks on during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg Could Dominate All-Star Weekend Soon

So far in his rookie season, Flagg is averaging 20.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He is definitely on pace to be the player many thought he would become when he was selected number one overall by the Mavericks less than a year ago.

Flagg is still a teenager, and the sky is truly the limit for him as he has shown over the past couple of games. Apart from a difficult matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 7, Flagg has scored 27 points or more in every game from Jan. 29 until the All-Star break that he's participated in.

Once he gets back from injury, Flagg will have the chance to pick up where he left off and help the Mavericks make it through the second half of the season.

