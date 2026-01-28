Will Anthony Edwards, Cooper Flagg Play in Mavericks-Timberwolves?

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on the first night of a back-to-back for both teams. That could have them managing some injuries as they look to stay healthy with a couple of weeks remaining before the All-Star Break.

This is the second meeting between these teams this year, as the Timberwolves came away with a 120-96 win back in mid-November. But a lot of stars who were available in that game are on the mend for this one.

It starts with Cooper Flagg. Had the Mavs played against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, which ended up being postponed due to the ice storm that went through Dallas, Flagg would've been unlikely to play. He's questionable again for this game, as he deals with left ankle injury management.

And then there's Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards. He missed their last game against the Warriors, and he's also questionable with right foot injury maintenance. He's been in and out of the lineup with this injury, which was a big reason for their recent five-game losing streak. They were able to get back in the win column against the Warriors in their most recent game, but they're looking to re-establish themselves as a premier team in the Western Conference.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) waits for the team to shoot free shows against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Full Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards is unquestionably the biggest star on the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Leonard Miller is also questionable to play with back spasms, while Terrence Shannon Jr. is out due to left foot abductor hallucis strain.

The Dallas Mavericks' injury report is still a lengthy one. Anthony Davis remains out as he recovers from ligament damage in his left hand, even though they're calling it a left finger sprain. There's a decent chance he's out through the end of February, and a smaller chance he's not even a Maverick by that point.

Kyrie Irving also remains out as he recovers from ACL surgery in his left knee. He may not return at all this season, even if the Mavs would prefer to see him, Cooper Flagg, and Anthony Davis on the court together at some point. They also may just want to get him some reps this year in a real game before coming back full strength next year.

Dante Exum (right knee surgery) and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) are both out for the season. Max Christie and Brandon Williams were on the injury report before the Bucks game was postponed, but they are no longer listed.

