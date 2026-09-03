One Player's Health is Biggest Key to Mavericks' Season, Per Dirk Nowitzki

A big season is upcoming for the Dallas Mavericks, but they've gone through a lot of change this offseason, including a new coach, front office, and a lot of new players.

As things change, some stay the same, though. They have two legitimate stars in Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg, but the injuries for the rest of the roster are a concern.

For franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki, the health of center Dereck Lively II could be the key to the whole season.

"I think the key is obviously going to be [Dereck] Lively’s health. How’s he going to look? He’s such a game changer when he’s healthy," Nowitzki said to Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News. "His length, his activity, his defense. Man, he’s good. A lot depends on if his foot is going to be right. Is he going to be out there? Is he going to miss some time early and hopefully stay healthy?"

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mavericks Need a Healthy Dereck Lively II

Lively has struggled to stay healthy since entering the NBA in 2023, but he made a huge impact when he was healthy, anchoring a defense that made it to the NBA Finals in 2024.

He played in 55 games as a rookie, but it's been trending down ever since a stress fracture in his foot was misdiagnosed as a sprained ankle in January of 2025. He had been ramping up to play a week after suffering the injury before the stress fracture was found, and that knocked Lively out for most of the remaining games.

Lively returned near the end and in the Play-In Tournament, but he clearly wasn't the same and played 36 games in the 2024-25 season.

In the 2025 offseason, Lively had bone spurs removed, then played in just 7 games in the 2025-26 season before needing season-ending surgery on the same foot, making it three procedures on the same foot in under a year.

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) looks on during an NBA Cup game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lively already had injury concerns coming out of college, so a seven-footer having three foot operations is incredibly concerning.

It's been a long road back for Lively, but there still hasn't even been a firm update from the Mavericks on the progress he's made. With training camp set to start at the end of the month, we should get an update soon.

Lively is incredibly impactful when he's healthy, and while he's a great shot-blocker, what sets him apart is his passing. He's able to get the ball while rolling and kick it back out to an open shooter. That makes a huge difference for an offense, and that is what the Mavericks could really use.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.