P.J. Washington Accepting Whatever Role Mavericks Give Him, Starting or Not

The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of starting positions up in the air in this new era led by head coach Dusty May. While we can always take our guesses, until that starting lineup is revealed on October 21st, only the coaching staff will truly know.

One of the many battles people are keeping up with is at power forward. While P.J. Washington is the favorite, given his starting experience with the Mavericks, including as a key piece in the run to the NBA Finals, players like Morez Johnson Jr., Naji Marshall, and Santi Aldama can push him for that nod.

Johnson and Aldama have been dealing with some minor injuries that they're working their way back from, which should give Washington every opportunity needed to show this staff his worth.

After Thursday's training camp practice, Washington was asked whether he preferred to start. At this point in his career, Washington just wants to win.

“My biggest thing is winning, whether I’m starting or not, I just want to win," Washington said to the media. "I’ve been on so many losing teams. I’ve been to the playoffs one time in my career. I just want to turn that around and get to the playoffs and just win... I can make an impact on the floor whenever I'm out there.”

Asked PJ Washington if he still cared about starting/coming off the bench as he enters Year 8:



“My biggest thing is winning, whether I’m starting or not. I’ve been on so many losing teams. I’ve been to the playoffs one time in my career…I just want to turn that around & get to… pic.twitter.com/hmfQFTAXES — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) October 1, 2026

Washington was on some pretty bad Charlotte Hornets teams early in his career, only having one season with more than 40 wins before he was traded to Dallas.

He instantly helped turn the Mavs into a title contender, going on a somewhat surprising run to the NBA Finals, but it's back to the doldrums since. They were expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA in the 2024-25 season, but bad trades and injuries kept that from becoming a reality.

They were granted Cooper Flagg last year, but injuries remained a theme all season. Hopefully, the Mavericks can get back to winning ways this season.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P.J. Washington Should Still Start

While anything can happen, it would be a little surprising if P.J. Washington isn't the starter for the first game. He offers the best blend of switchability on defense, three-point shooting, and toughness, even if his fit with Cooper Flagg could still be considered questionable.

Washington has been in trade rumors for most of the offseason, but no real opportunities have opened up. With him entering the first season of a four-year, $88 million extension, it likely made him a little harder to trade.

Kyrie Irving's return from injury should help P.J. Washington find his offensive groove again, as he shouldn't have to do as much creation himself.

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