Should Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Be on the Hot Seat?

Fewer than 10 games remain this season for the Dallas Mavericks, and they have already been eliminated from postseason contention, which is an especially difficult feat considering the addition of the Play-In Tournament in recent years.

It's the second year in a row that the Mavs have missed the postseason, and three of the last four years. Had it not been for a surprise trip to the NBA Finals as the 5th seed in the Western Conference in 2024, there would have been some uncomfortable conversations surrounding the team.

Maybe there should already be some. Dallas is 23-50 despite entering the season with (unrealistic) championship expectations. Should that have Jason Kidd on the hot seat?

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Examining the Circumstances Around Jason Kidd

The first thing anyone would do is point to the injuries the Mavericks have gone through over the last few years. Even before the infamous trade, Luka Doncic was missing significant time due to a calf strain, and then after the trade, Anthony Davis hardly played because of an adductor strain, and Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in a game last March. Questions can be raised on whether or not the increased workload led to that injury, and even if it was mainly caused by him landing on someone else's foot, they were still playing a 32-year-old guard more minutes than anyone else in the NBA.

That ACL injury for Irving ended up carrying over for the entirety of this season. There was some optimism that he could've returned around the All-Star Break, but with the team's record being what it is, there was no reason to push him back. Anthony Davis dealt with a few injuries before he was eventually traded to the Washington Wizards ahead of the trade deadline.

Dereck Lively II only played 7 games this year due to a foot surgery, and the roster was poorly constructed, as Nico Harrison thought he could sign D'Angelo Russell to fill the gaping hole at point guard left after the Luka Doncic trade. That ended up going extremely poorly, as Jason Kidd understandably didn't like playing him.

Even with all of these injuries, the Mavericks have played more clutch games than anyone else at 42. Of those 42 games, the Mavs have lost 27 of them. You'd have to think getting Kyrie Irving back (and another top lottery pick in this year's draft) would help change at least half of those. Even if you flip half of those around, the Mavericks would be sitting with a 37-36 record. That would put them in the Play-In Tournament, but not necessarily a contending team. And that's where one could further question Coach Kidd.

In Jason Kidd's 10 seasons as a head coach, he's only had a record above .500 three times (was fired in the 2017-18 season with a 23-22 record, so could technically be 4), and that's despite having Luka Doncic and a younger Giannis Antetokounmpo for nine of those. This will be his worst season as a coach, by far, but it is fair to wonder how much he raises the ceiling of a team.

Kidd's teams always compete hard. That's something we've seen this season and last. Even as a city and fanbase were demoralized from trading away Luka Doncic, and the team was suffering through injuries, they always played hard. And one of those winning seasons did end up with a trip to the NBA Finals.

Jason Kidd will never be the best Xs and Os coach, but he does a great job of managing personalities, and he can connect with the players like few can. Some fans would want him gone depending on how much he actually knew about the Doncic trade, but it'd be shocking if he went anywhere this offseason. They just signed him to a high-priced contract extension last offseason after some flirtation with the New York Knicks, so unless they let him explore other opportunities, he's not going anywhere.

However, if the Mavs flounder again next season with a healthier Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg in his second season, those conversations will occur.

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