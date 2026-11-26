The Dallas Mavericks have won four straight after convincingly beating the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The Western Conference is as competitive as it's ever been, but the Mavericks have found themselves in the playoff race, for now.

Zaccharie Risacher has started 3 of those 4 games, as P.J. Washington missed the games over the weekend against the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz with an illness, then came off the bench last night.

In those three starts, Risacher is averaging 12.7 PPG and 7.0 RPG, and while the starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, Caleb Martin, Cooper Flagg, Risacher, and Daniel Gafford has a net plus/minus of -1.3 in the last three games, Risacher himself is +4.

Risacher's activity on the glass and his hustle on loose balls have been infectious, and he's a great defender.

P.J. Washington was great coming off the bench on Tuesday, finishing with 14 points on 6/11 shooting in 25 minutes played. Is this just a better fit for both sides?

Dusty May is still clearly experimenting with lineups. It's his first time as a coach in the NBA, and while there's a lot of coaching experience on his staff, it's a learning process for him. The lineups that worked in college don't always work in the NBA.

Nov 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) drives to the basket and shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Should Start Moving Forward: P.J. Washington or Zaccharie Risacher?

P.J. Washington is the better player than Zaccharie Risacher, but this could be a matchup-dependent question. Washington is better at defending bigger forwards, while Risacher is better at defending quicker players and at jumping passing lanes.

The bigger thing is that Washington has a higher ceiling as a three-point shooter and scorer right now, and the Mavs' starting lineup really needs that. He's at least an average shooter, while Risacher is a little below average.

Once Washington is ready, he should be back in the starting lineup. It can take a little while to fully get over an illness, but he's as tough as they come in the NBA.

Risacher's defensive effort has been commendable, and he should get more playing time because of it. However, his offense is still hit or miss, and they need as much offensive consistency as they can get right now.

Caleb Martin has established himself in the starting lineup for now, which is not something I would've ever imagined saying two months ago, so the Mavericks have to find as much offense as they can around him, Flagg, Irving, and Gafford.

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