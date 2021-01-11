Mavs 'Clutch Luka' Wins NBA Player Of The Week

Luka Doncic has been clutch, and now the Dallas Mavericks young MVP is the NBA Western Conference Player of The Week

He said it would take time. He said they would learn. He said they would become more "clutch.''

And here we are.

The NBA announced Monday that Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Jan. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 10.

It marks the second time in his career that he has received the honor (Nov. 18 through Nov. 24, 2019) and he joins Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Michael Finley, Mark Aguirre and Josh Howard as one of six Mavericks to garner the award multiple times.

For the week, Luka led the Mavericks to a 3-0 week with averages of 30.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game. He recorded a triple-double in two of the three games, finishing one board shy of accomplishing the feat in all three.

A perfect sample? We discuss below ...

'Luka Magic' was on full display in the Mavericks thrilling 124-117 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Doncic not only put up a massive stat line with 38 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, but he also shot an efficient 13-of-22 from the field and delivered in the clutch to seal the win.

These last two performances from Doncic against the Rockets and Nuggets show why the 21-year-old superstar was the preseason favorite to win MVP this season.

