Could Mavericks send Anthony Davis to Spurs to pair with Victor Wembanyama?

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to shop star forward Anthony Davis ahead of this year's trade deadline, and December 15th marks the unofficial start of NBA trade season, as that's when most players who signed contracts this offseason can become traded.

Davis just doesn't fit the current state of the roster, and with how often he gets injured, the Mavericks are hoping to find some value for him before he injures himself further.

ESPN put together a package of trades for Davis, and proposed one where he teams up with Victor Wembanyama to form a terrifying defensive duo in the frontcourt.

Mavericks Receive: Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Luke Kornet, 2026 second-round pick (via Jazz), 2028 and 2029 second-round picks (via CHI), 2030 first-round pick swap expunged with Spurs

Spurs Receive: Anthony Davis

Chicago Bulls Receive: Naji Marshall

"A San Antonio deal would provide the Mavericks the most financial benefit. The Spurs don't have to send back as much salary as Davis makes because they have room below the luxury tax, and the depth they would provide Dallas allows the undercard sending Marshall to Chicago -- where he might start at small forward -- for second-round picks," ESPN's Kevin Pelton wrote.

"The net result is Dallas saving $30 million in luxury taxes with an easy path to avoiding the tax altogether. But the real prize for the Mavericks is extinguishing the 2030 swap rights sent to San Antonio in the forgettable Grant Williams sign-and-trade.

"For the Spurs, Davis essentially steps into the role Kornet has been playing, filling center when Wembanyama is not on the court and playing alongside him in giant lineups. Figuring out how to defend pick-and-rolls with Davis screening for Wembanyama -- or stagger screens involving both of them and Fox or No. 2 pick Dylan Harper -- would be a challenge for opponents."

Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Spurs Would Do This in a Heartbeat, but Little Benefit for Mavericks

If the Spurs get offered this, they'd almost be dumb to turn it down. Harrison Barnes is having a great season, but he's 33 years old and on an expiring contract. Keldon Johnson only has one year remaining on his deal. Luke Kornet has been extremely valuable, but he's not nearly the player that Anthony Davis is, when healthy. Wembanyama is a good enough floor-spacer to have Davis still play power forward, which is what he prefers.

However, this doesn't benefit the Mavericks whatsoever outside of the financial flexibility. Naji Marshall is a great player, so to essentially only get three second-round picks back in this instance would be a massive disappointment.

Getting the first-round pick swap back would at least give them another asset to trade, but by that point, Cooper Flagg will be 23 years old and starting his second contract, so there's a chance the team is much better by then. That may only result in an 8-pick difference, at most, if things go well.

Dallas would need a first-round pick or two to make this a consideration. Or, instead of dumping Naji Marshall to Chicago, dump Caleb Martin instead, and get extra picks from the Spurs.

