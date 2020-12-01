On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan sit down with newly signed Dallas Mavericks' wing Wes Iwundu to talk about the opportunity he has to play with Luka Doncic and for Rick Carlisle this upcoming season.

"For the Mavs' fans, I'm a hard worker,'" said Iwundu. "I go out there with the same mindset every game. You know, bring the energy. Do whatever is needed for my teammates. Especially playing with the guys I'm playing with now.''

The 6-6 Iwundu, a Texas native with a 7-1 wingspan, discusses a variety of topics with the guys, including what it was like to get the call from Mark Cuban during free agency, as well as how excited he is to play for a team that he believes is going to be one of the best in the Western Conference this season.

This offseason, the Mavs knew that two of their biggest weaknesses from last season was wing depth and toughness, and they addressed those issues in a big way by adding veteran wings Josh Richardson and James Johnson through trades. As Richardson made his way to Dallas over the weekend, he put a video of himself and Johnson, who was sitting in front of him on the flight, saying "the dawgs is on the way!" Iwundu, who is a very tough defender in his own right, says to add him to that list of 'dawgs' set to come together at training camp this week.

Said Wes: "It's just going out there, having fun, and just trying to get some wins. ... I'm always trying to get a stop, lock (someone) up."

For a team that lacked that kind of determination on the defensive side of the court last season, that must be music to Rick Carlisle's ears.

Thanks for listening, and be sure to hit that subscribe button if you haven't done so already. And stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com this week for all of your Mavs training camp updates.