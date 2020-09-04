SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Mavs Mailbag: If Bucks Trade Giannis, Should Dallas Offer Porzingis?

Dalton Trigg

The Dallas Mavericks, coming off of their hard-fought, six-game playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, are entering an offseason filled with possibilities for roster upgrades, whether it's during the NBA Draft, free agency or through potential trades. 

We tipped off our DallasBasketball.com offseason 'examinations' earlier this week by mapping out how a draft night trade of Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield to Dallas might make sense for both sides.

READ MORE: Why A Buddy Hield Draft Night Trade Makes Mavs Sense

That was just the first of a long series of potential moves the Mavs could make to take a leap forward in the Western Conference next season, and we can't wait to bring you more detailed ideas in the coming months leading up to the draft.

On this week's massive hour-long episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we spend the majority of the time answering our listeners' questions about the many options the Mavs might have this offseason. 

READ MORE: Porzingis Addresses Knee Injury

Some of these topics include what type of players Dallas should target, what players are worth the Mavs trading their draft picks for, and the most interesting topic of all... 

If Giannis declines the Bucks' super-max offer this offseason, and Milwaukee views this as the beginning of the end of their relationship with him should Dallas swoop in with an offer? Should the offer include Porzingis? Is there motivation to instead wait until "The Greek Freak'' reaches free agency?

READ MORE: Mavs Donuts: Offseason Blueprint - 12-Step Program

READ MORE: Giannis To Mavs 'Has A Chance,' Predicts NBA Analyst

These questions and more - your questions! - answered in our Step Back Mavs Podcast. Join us!

Comments

Mavs Step Back Podcast

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Cuban Wants Dirk To Be An Owner; Nash Wants Him As Nets Coach

Dallas Mavs Boss Mark Cuban Wants Dirk Nowitzki To Join Him And Be An Owner; New Brooklyn Coach Steve Nash Wants Dirk As A Nets Assistant

Mike Fisher

Why A Buddy Hield NBA Draft Trade Makes Mavs Sense

The Dallas Mavericks have some work to in the offseason to help get Luka Doncic a little more help, and Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield should be on their shortlist for potential trades around NBA Draft time.

Dalton Trigg

by

Matt Foley 23

Dallas Mavs Ex Steve Nash Hired As Brooklyn Nets Head Coach

Dallas Mavs Ex Steve Nash Hired As Brooklyn Nets Head Coach

Mike Fisher

Mavs Donuts: Offseason Blueprint - 12-Step Program To Build An NBA Champion

Dallas Mavs Donuts: The Offseason Blueprint - A 12-Step Program To Build An NBA Champion

Mike Fisher

Two Mavs Assistants Up For Bulls Coaching Job

Two Members Of Rick Carlisle's Dallas Mavs Coaching Staff Have Emerged As Candidates For The Vacant Chicago Bulls Top Job

Mike Fisher

Mavs Ex Vince Carter Takes ESPN Job, Won't 'Go Stephen A. Smith Route'

Dallas Mavs Ex Vince Carter Takes An ESPN Analysts Job - And He Won't 'Go The Stephen A. Smith Route'

Mike Fisher

Giannis To Mavs ‘Has A Chance,’ Predicts NBA Analyst

The Pipedream of Bucks MVP Giannis To The Dallas Mavs ‘Has A Chance,’ Predicts NBA Analyst

Mike Fisher

by

Marksmav's

Great Expectations: What’s Next For Luka Doncic And The Mavs?

The 2019-2020 NBA season was a wild ride for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, a team that will all of a sudden have significantly higher expectations next season and beyond.

Dalton Trigg

by

DD from Dallas

Mavs In NBA Playoffs: They Got What They Came For

Dallas Mavs In NBA Playoffs: Luka Doncic And Company Got What They Came For

Mike Fisher

NBA Playoffs: Clippers Oust Luka & Mavs, But 'This Is Just The Beginning'

The Luka Doncic Era's First Dive Into the NBA Playoffs Is Over, The Clippers Ending The First Round With A Game 6 Win. But, Owner Mark Cuban Says, 'This Is Just The Beginning'

Richie Whitt

by

adam_nicholson