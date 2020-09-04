Mavs Mailbag: If Bucks Trade Giannis, Should Dallas Offer Porzingis?

The Dallas Mavericks, coming off of their hard-fought, six-game playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, are entering an offseason filled with possibilities for roster upgrades, whether it's during the NBA Draft, free agency or through potential trades.

We tipped off our DallasBasketball.com offseason 'examinations' earlier this week by mapping out how a draft night trade of Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield to Dallas might make sense for both sides.

That was just the first of a long series of potential moves the Mavs could make to take a leap forward in the Western Conference next season, and we can't wait to bring you more detailed ideas in the coming months leading up to the draft.

On this week's massive hour-long episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we spend the majority of the time answering our listeners' questions about the many options the Mavs might have this offseason.

Some of these topics include what type of players Dallas should target, what players are worth the Mavs trading their draft picks for, and the most interesting topic of all...

If Giannis declines the Bucks' super-max offer this offseason, and Milwaukee views this as the beginning of the end of their relationship with him should Dallas swoop in with an offer? Should the offer include Porzingis? Is there motivation to instead wait until "The Greek Freak'' reaches free agency?

These questions and more - your questions! - answered in our Step Back Mavs Podcast. Join us!