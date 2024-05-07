'Thunder Win Very Easily'; Inside the NBA Previews Mavericks Series Against OKC
The Dallas Mavericks officially kick off their second-round series, taking on the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. CT. The NBA's edition of the Red River Rivalry, a popular college football contest between Texas and Oklahoma, will make for an entertaining series.
With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving taking on the trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, the Mavericks and Thunder are destined for a long, fun series. Both teams play some stout defense and will make life tough on each other.
On Monday, the Inside the NBA crew previewed the series, even taking a stab at predictions.
"I'm so impressed with OKC," Shaquille O'Neal said on the show. "I look for OKC to win this series very easily... I know Dallas has two dynamic scorers, but the way this young team is playing, they are sewn together. I think they're on a mission, and when teams are on a mission, they're very difficult to beat."
This is a bold claim for O'Neal, who is an incredibly entertaining on-air personality. And in all fairness, it's hard to argue any of the teams remaining in the NBA playoffs aren't on a mission, and certainly the Mavericks team that just knocked off a good Clippers team and is playing incredibly well together right now.
While O'Neal claimed the series would be easy for Oklahoma City, Charles Barkley didn't seem to agree, but he also picked the Thunder to win the series.
"I don't think it's going to be easy. I think OKC is going to win, but I think it's a six or seven-game series. I think that Luka and Kyrie are playing at a high level," Barkley said. "I think it's going to be a great series. I can't wait for it to start, but I'm going to go with OKC."
Kenny Smith then followed those two analysts up by claiming the Mavericks would win the series.
"If there are four games that are within five points or less, I would go with the Mavericks," Smith said. "The dynamic ability of Luka and Kyrie to score the ball in clutch, clutch moments, and not only get a shot, but get a shot they want. I don't know if Oklahoma City has three guys that can do that. I believe it's a seven-game series."
The panel also claimed Thunder guard Lu Dort will wear down Doncic, with Charles Barkley saying it might be an easier matchup for Dort than Brandon Ingram was. Ernie Johnson then chimed in at the end to agree that the Mavericks would win in a long series.
The two teams will be able to sort the debate on the court starting Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. CST.
